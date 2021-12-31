3 easy New Year’s Eve recipes that everyone will love

A toast to a new year is not half the fun without delicious treats and cocktails. Here are three easy New Year's Eve recipes that everyone (at home) will love.

Honey oat milk chocolate biscuits. Picture: Supplied Honey oat milk chocolate biscuits INGREDIENTS 125g butter, softened

80g castor sugar (brown sugar can be used as well) 2 tbs honey 100g quick oats

100g whole wheat flour ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp cinnamon, optional Milk chocolate for dipping, optional

METHOD Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda (plus cinnamon, if using). Add the oats to the sifted mixture and mix until evenly distributed. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and honey until pale, light, and fluffy.

Add the dry ingredients to the honey butter and mix until well combined. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Remove and form into 3 cm dough balls, flatten them to about 6 cm in diameter, and place them on a baking paper-lined tray.

Note: These biscuits don’t spread much, so make sure to press it to roughly the size you want your biscuits to be. Refrigerate for 15 more minutes. In the meantime, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the biscuits turn a nice golden-brown colour. Remove and allow it to cool down completely. If coating the biscuits in chocolate, melt the chocolate in a microwave or over a double boiler, dip the biscuits upside-down into the chocolate and place them on a tray until it sets. Or refrigerate for 10 minutes to speed up the process.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Ice cream cake. Picture: Supplied Ice cream cake INGREDIENTS

For cake 150g Bourbon Biscuits 40 5-star chocolate

1½ litre vanilla ice cream 200g choco chips For butterscotch sauce

2 tbs butter 3 tbs powdered sugar 2 tbs honey

2 drops of vinegar 125ml cream METHOD

Put Bourbon biscuits and 5-star chocolate in a polythene cover and crush biscuits and chocolate so that they form small chunks. Put vanilla ice cream in a bowl and mix Bourbon biscuits and 5-star chocolate chunks in it. Mix choco chips in the bowl.

Put the ice cream in a tin and refrigerate it for 2-3 hours. Heat a pan and add butter. Add sugar and honey to the pan, mix, and let it bubble.

Add vinegar and cream. Mix thoroughly. Allow the sauce to cool down and then refrigerate it. Serve the ice cream by pouring the butterscotch sauce over it.

Bees Knees. Picture: Supplied Bees Knees INGREDIENTS 50ml Hendrick’s gin

25ml honey water 25ml lime juice METHOD