3 easy recipes for when you’re self-isolating or working from home
With the coronavirus outbreak, we all have a lot going on and want to do everything possible to limit ourselves from groups of people.
So, whether you are already experiencing quarantine or working from home to limit your exposure, these delicious recipes won’t leave you feeling like you’re eating from the pantry.
Sausage and Potato Hash
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
900g potatoes
3 small or 2 medium onions
¼ cup grapeseed oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
370g smoked Polish turkey sausage (may substitute cured or cooked andouille sausage)
Leaves from 2 stem rosemary
Method
Scrub the potatoes, then cut them into 1cm chunks. Coarsely chop the onions.
Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat.
Once the oil shimmers, stir in the potatoes and onions to coat.
Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring several times to avoid scorching.
Season with a good pinch each of the salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, cut the sausage on the diagonal into 0.5cm slices. Finely chop the rosemary.
Reduce the heat to medium; stir in the sausage and half of the rosemary.
Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring often to keep the sausage from scorching until the sausage and some potatoes are crisped at the edges.
Add the remaining rosemary in the last minute or two of cooking.
Taste and season with more salt and or pepper, as needed.
Recipe by The Farmhouse Chef.
The Ultimate Chocolate Martini
Ingredients
For the chocolate sauce
150ml water
100g 70 percent dark chocolate, broken into pieces
100g golden caster sugar
For the cocktail
Cubed ice
4 x 25ml gin or vodka
2 x 25ml dry vermouth
Cocoa powder, for dusting
Method
To make the chocolate sauce, add 150 ml water, the chocolate, and the sugar to a saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring constantly.
Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
Place 2 large martini glasses in the freezer for 1 hour.
Half fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice, then add 4 measures of the chocolate sauce and the other liquids and shake well.
Strain into the frozen glasses, dust with cocoa powder and serve.
Recipe by Paul A Young.
Wixworth Gin and Tonic Battered Fish Burger with Tartar Sauce and Chips
Ingredients
For the fish
15g Yeast
Pinch of salt
Pinch of sugar
175ml Tonic Water
200g Plain Flour
25ml WIXWORTH GIN
1tsp white vinegar
4 hake fillets
For the tartar sauce
200ml mayonnaise
1 small shallot, finely chopped
3tsp finely chopped parsley
3tsp chopped chives
Salt and pepper to taste
To serve
4 Toasted Milk buns
Gem Lettuce cups
Method
For the batter, mix the yeast, salt, and sugar in a bowl until well combined. Pour the tonic water into the yeast mixture and whisk in the flour, Wixworth Gin and vinegar.
Leave the mixture to ferment – you’ll know it’s ready when the mixture starts to bubble.
Coat the hake fillets in the batter and fry in the oil for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from oil and drain on kitchen paper.
For the tartar sauce, mix all the ingredients in a small bowl.
Serve the battered hake on toasted milk buns with gem lettuce and top with generous amounts of tartar sauce. Enjoy with a Wixworth Gin, tonic cocktail garnished with cucumber slices.
Recipe by Charmaine Ramalope of GlamFoodie.