3 easy recipes for when you’re self-isolating or working from home

With the coronavirus outbreak, we all have a lot going on and want to do everything possible to limit ourselves from groups of people.

So, whether you are already experiencing quarantine or working from home to limit your exposure, these delicious recipes won’t leave you feeling like you’re eating from the pantry.

Sausage and Potato Hash. Picture: Supplied

Sausage and Potato Hash

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

900g potatoes

3 small or 2 medium onions

¼ cup grapeseed oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

370g smoked Polish turkey sausage (may substitute cured or cooked andouille sausage)

Leaves from 2 stem rosemary

Method

Scrub the potatoes, then cut them into 1cm chunks. Coarsely chop the onions.

Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat.

Once the oil shimmers, stir in the potatoes and onions to coat.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring several times to avoid scorching.

Season with a good pinch each of the salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, cut the sausage on the diagonal into 0.5cm slices. Finely chop the rosemary.

Reduce the heat to medium; stir in the sausage and half of the rosemary.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring often to keep the sausage from scorching until the sausage and some potatoes are crisped at the edges.

Add the remaining rosemary in the last minute or two of cooking.

Taste and season with more salt and or pepper, as needed.

Recipe by The Farmhouse Chef.

The Ultimate Chocolate Martini. Picture: Supplied

The Ultimate Chocolate Martini

Ingredients

For the chocolate sauce

150ml water

100g 70 percent dark chocolate, broken into pieces

100g golden caster sugar

For the cocktail

Cubed ice

4 x 25ml gin or vodka

2 x 25ml dry vermouth

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Method

To make the chocolate sauce, add 150 ml water, the chocolate, and the sugar to a saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring constantly.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Place 2 large martini glasses in the freezer for 1 hour.

Half fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice, then add 4 measures of the chocolate sauce and the other liquids and shake well.

Strain into the frozen glasses, dust with cocoa powder and serve.

Recipe by Paul A Young.

Wixworth Gin and Tonic Battered Fish Burger with Tartar Sauce and Chips. Picture: Supplied

Wixworth Gin and Tonic Battered Fish Burger with Tartar Sauce and Chips

Ingredients

For the fish

15g Yeast

Pinch of salt

Pinch of sugar

175ml Tonic Water

200g Plain Flour

25ml WIXWORTH GIN

1tsp white vinegar

4 hake fillets

For the tartar sauce

200ml mayonnaise

1 small shallot, finely chopped

3tsp finely chopped parsley

3tsp chopped chives

Salt and pepper to taste

To serve

4 Toasted Milk buns

Gem Lettuce cups

Method

For the batter, mix the yeast, salt, and sugar in a bowl until well combined. Pour the tonic water into the yeast mixture and whisk in the flour, Wixworth Gin and vinegar.

Leave the mixture to ferment – you’ll know it’s ready when the mixture starts to bubble.

Coat the hake fillets in the batter and fry in the oil for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from oil and drain on kitchen paper.

For the tartar sauce, mix all the ingredients in a small bowl.

Serve the battered hake on toasted milk buns with gem lettuce and top with generous amounts of tartar sauce. Enjoy with a Wixworth Gin, tonic cocktail garnished with cucumber slices.

Recipe by Charmaine Ramalope of GlamFoodie.