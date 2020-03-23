3 fun recipes you can try with the kids

With school closures across the country, limitations on social gatherings, and social distancing precautions in place, as a parent you might be left home all day long with your kids with not many options.

Below are recipes you can try at home with your little ones.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bowl

Ingredients

3 tbsp butter, melted ⠀

⅓ cup brown sugar ⠀

1 egg yolk ⠀

½ tsp vanilla ⠀

¼ cup and 2 tbsp flour ⠀

⅛ tsp salt ⠀

⅛ tsp baking soda ⠀

¼ cup of chocolate chips⠀

Method

Mix butter and brown sugar. Whisk in egg yolk and vanilla. Stir in flour, salt, and baking soda, then chocolate chips.

Divide between two 234cm ramekins and press gently to fill the bottom of each. Bake for 18-22 minutes at 350 degrees (18 for underbaked, 20 for semi-baked, 22 for almost fully baked). Let it sit for a bit, add a scoop of ice cream.

Recipe by Pinch of Yum.

Broccoli Soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ onion, chopped

4 cup broccoli florets

2 cups of water or fat-free veg broth

½ cup milk

Salt

¼ tsp pepper

Method

Heat oil in a saucepan on medium flame.

Add garlic and onion, saute till onions are light brown coloured.

Add washed broccoli florets and stir for one minute.

Add water or veg broth and bring it to boil then cook it covered for 15 minutes on simmer until broccoli is tender.

Remove from heat and let the mixture cool slightly.

Blend the mixture to smooth puree.

Transfer the puree in a saucepan. Add warm milk and stir it continuously to avoid curdling the milk.

Bring the soup to boil and season with salt and pepper.

Enjoy hot broccoli soup with some croutons on top.

Recipe by Food for Life.

Yoghurt Bark

Ingredients

Yoghurt (natural, greek or coconut)⁠

Fruit⁠

Crunchy clusters⁠

Method

Line a tray with baking paper (tip make sure the tray will easily fit in your freezer or cut a piece of cardboard instead)⁠.

⁠Smooth the yoghurt in an even layer onto the tray. ⁠

⁠Place berries of choice and sprinkle with oat clusters. ⁠

⁠Freeze until firm, then remove and cut up, and enjoy.

Recipe by Zero Bites.