This is my confession: I did not like avocados until I was in my twenties and I am now making up for lost time.
Avocados have found their way into every meal I eat these days. From salads, toast and sandwiches, to baked goods and even smoothies, avocado is the gift that keeps on giving.
The popularity of avocado is still mind-boggling for so many people and it wasn't surprising to hear that avocado toast was served at the opening ceremony during this year's Cannes Film Festival.
There have been many avocado recipes, but there are so many great things that chefs, cooks and foodies are doing with avocado.
On Instagram, it's still one of the most popular ingredients and so we chose three salads that use avocado in an unconventional way.
Here are three salad recipes you can whip up at home.
SALMON CAESER SALAD 🥬 I'm a huge fan of salmon and since this meal is packed with healthy protein, healthy fats and micronutrients it's a perfect whole food meal to have. Is this something you'd eat? 😍 . - Baby kale tossed in caesar dressing - Seared crispy salmon: season salmon fillet with sea salt and black pepper. In a non-stick pan, heat 1 tsp. avocado oil (or garlic ghee) for one minute. Add salmon filet, skin side up, and sear for 3 minutes, then flip and let it finish cooking on its skin (approx. 4 mins). - Sliced avocado (I like to stir/smash it into the salad for extra creaminess 😋) - Garnishments: Everything But The Bagel seasoning, parmesan, hemp hearts, and red pepper flakes.
Salmon Caesar Salad recipe.
This meal is packed with healthy protein, healthy fats and micro-nutrients. It is a perfect whole-food meal to have.
Healthy Tuna Stuffed Avocado · 10 mins · Yield: 2 Servings This Healthy Tuna Stuffed Avocado is stuffed with a flavorful southwest mixture of tuna, bell . INGREDIENTS 1 avocado (halved and pitted) 1 4.5 oz can tuna, drained ¼ cup diced red bell pepper 1 tablespoons minced jalapeno 1/4 cup cilantro leaves (roughly chopped)
Healthy Tuna Stuffed Avocado Salad recipe.
This healthy tuna-stuffed avocado salad is full of flavour.
5 minute Coronation Chicken Salad. I've given this British classic a bit of a makeover. As long as you have cooked chicken this recipe is ridiculously quick and easy and it's super healthy too. There's no mayo involved, Greek Yogurt is used in its place but the flavour is not compromised. For a brilliant summer canapé, try chopping the chicken and avocado up into 1cm cubes, and combining with all the other ingredients apart from the leaves. Simply spoon into lettuce cups. ⠀ INGREDIENTS for 4⠀ 4 cooked chicken breasts or one whole cooked chicken, shredded⠀ 5 tbsp Greek Yogurt⠀ 3 tsp medium curry powder⠀ Juice and zest of 1 lemon⠀ 1/2 tsp Maldon salt⠀ 2 avocados sliced 150g Salad Leaves 2 tbsp toasted flaked almonds⠀ 1 red chilli deseeded Coriander leaves⠀ ⠀ Scatter the leaves and avocado on a platter or in a bowl.⠀ ⠀ Mix together the Greek Yogurt, lemon juice, curry powder and salt. Combine with the chicken.⠀ ⠀ Top the leaves with the chicken and finish with a sprinkle of the chilli, coriander and toasted almonds.
Coronation Chicken Salad recipe.
There is no mayonnaise used here, only Greek Yogurt but the flavour is not compromised. For a better canapé, you can try chopping the chicken and avocado up into 1cm cubes, combined with all the other ingredients apart from the leaves.