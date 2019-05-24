Avocado is healthy and also high in healthy fats. It's ideal for salads. PICTURE: Pexels

This is my confession: I did not like avocados until I was in my twenties and I am now making up for lost time. Avocados have found their way into every meal I eat these days. From salads, toast and sandwiches, to baked goods and even smoothies, avocado is the gift that keeps on giving.

The popularity of avocado is still mind-boggling for so many people and it wasn't surprising to hear that avocado toast was served at the opening ceremony during this year's Cannes Film Festival.

There have been many avocado recipes, but there are so many great things that chefs, cooks and foodies are doing with avocado.

On Instagram, it's still one of the most popular ingredients and so we chose three salads that use avocado in an unconventional way.

Here are three salad recipes you can whip up at home.

Salmon Caesar Salad recipe.

This meal is packed with healthy protein, healthy fats and micro-nutrients. It is a perfect whole-food meal to have.

Healthy Tuna Stuffed Avocado Salad recipe.

This healthy tuna-stuffed avocado salad is full of flavour.

Coronation Chicken Salad recipe.

There is no mayonnaise used here, only Greek Yogurt but the flavour is not compromised. For a better canapé, you can try chopping the chicken and avocado up into 1cm cubes, combined with all the other ingredients apart from the leaves.