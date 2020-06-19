3 healthy dip recipes to make at home

You could grab a bag of potato chips and a pre-made dip from the store and call it good. But what if you surprise your family and put together a beautiful board of snacks and dips? And not just any kind of dip, but healthy dips that everyone can feel good about? Health experts reveal that dips make excellent condiments, snacks, and party food, but they are sometimes loaded with high-calorie ingredients, salt, sugar, and other additives. They say that all the same, you do not have to rely on store-bought products and that you can use whole foods to make your own varieties that are just as tasty but much more nutritious.

Below are recipes that you can try.

Pepper-pleasant hummus

Ingredients

1 can of chickpeas, drained,

½ clove of garlic

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chilli powder (less if you don’t like spicy)

1 moderate tsp salt

2 roasted red peppers

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp sesame paste (tahini)

3-4 tbsp cooking liquid

Cracked black pepper

Method

In a blender or with an immersion blender, whizz all the ingredients until smooth and silky. Put your pinky in there and taste. Add more lemon juice or smoked paprika if needed (shouldn’t be).

Sprinkle with all the toppings available in your fridge and that makes your heart beat wildly. In my case that would be heaps of fresh herbs, sunflower seeds, chilli flakes, and olive oil.

Serve with veggies, falafels, or crackers or something.

Recipe by Fit Foodness.

The white bean and coriander hummus

Ingredients

Beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can

Fresh lemon juice,

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tahini

1 big tbsp clove garlic, minced

1 small fresh coriander, chopped

2 tbsp coriander powder

¼ tsp water

2 tbsp salt and pepper to taste

Method

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute. You might want to store it in the fridge for a little bit before you serve it.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 – 7 days.

Recipe by Elise Rousse.

Easiest and healthiest artichoke dip

Ingredients

1 container full-fat Greek yogurt

1 jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley plus more for serving

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp of lemon zest

1 tsp of kosher salt

¼ tsp of black pepper

Pita crackers or veggies for serving.

Method

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Serve and top with parsley and crackers or vegetables.

Recipe by Elson Wellness.