3 ingredient recipes to try at home

From fluffy pancakes drizzled with syrup to melt-in-your-mouth cookies packed with salty, peanut-buttery goodness, these delicious recipes are as easy as one, two, three.

Since South Africans won’t be able to order meals from any of their favourite restaurants and fast food eateries for the next 21 days, it’s time to get busy cooking.

If you’re on the hunt to try something new and uncomplicated, these three ingredient recipes will have whipping up a storm in no time.





Three ingredient recipes to try:





@bites_of_wellness’s chia jam









From scones with mounds of clotted cream and glossy cherry conserve trickling over the sides, to butter and apricot jam sandwiches cut into triangles - jam is the humble spread that is the highlight of school lunches.





It is the ingredient that makes malva pudding so irresistible and the cracker topping that takes charcuterie plates to the next level.





This recipe uses chia seeds that works as both a thickening agent and a way of adding extra nutrients. Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, rich in antioxidants, and they provide fiber, iron, and calcium.





Ingredients





1 bag frozen raspberries

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp maple syrup or 1-2 dates or 1-2 packets of stevia (low carb option)

1/2 lemon, juiced





Directions





Start by adding frozen raspberries to a large pot with 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, 1-2 tablespoons of maple syrup, and ½ lemon, juiced.

Cook the raspberries over medium heat (covered).

Let the raspberries defrost and start to break down, stirring occasionally.

After 4-5 minutes, the raspberries should have released a lot of liquid, and they should be completely defrosted.

Remove the lid.

Stir the mixture well, and the raspberries will naturally fall apart, no need to blend this with an immersion blender unless you want to break down the chia seeds.

Carefully add the raspberry chia jam to a clean container with a well-fitting lid.

Store in the fridge for up to a week.





@moremomma’s tortellini









What could be more wholesome than pasta, swimming in a soupy tomato sauce with wilted spinach? This recipe was created by a blogger who goes only by Meg. She’s currently writing a cookbook with a friend filled with recipes to help you get delicious meals on the table on a budget.





Ingredients





2 jars of good tomato pasta sauce combined with 4 cups of water

1 bag of tortellini pasta

6 cups of fresh spinach





Directions





Combine 2 jars of good tomato pasta sauce with 4 cups of water in a medium saucepan.

Bring to a simmer and then add your fresh tortellini and 6 cups fresh spinach.

S immer for 3 minutes and serve.





@pinesdines’s pancakes









Pancakes, the breakfast food of champions that so well with topping both savoury and sweet - except, these ones have been remade with a healthy twist.





Ingredients





2.5 ripe bananas

1 cup milk (the recipe calls for oat but any kind will do)

2 cups oats





Directions





For batter just blend 2.5 ripe bananas, 1 cup oat milk, and 2 cups old fashioned oats.

Cook the pancake batter on a medium heat until they bubble and then flip.

Serve with toppings of your choice - G reek yogurt , honey, cinnamon, fresh fruit… whatever you like.





@nina_selfcare's peanut butter cookies



