From its humble beginnings as a sloppy breakfast option, there are now a multitude of creations you can make with porridge to get your day started.

From choc chips, coconut flakes, strawberries to apple toppings, there is a lot that you can do with your porridge these days that you can have it at any time of the day.

To help you celebrate World Porridge Day in style, here are a few ideas so you can match your morning porridge to your mood.

Quinoa Porridge

This breakfast porridge is high in fiber and protein.

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients

150g quinoa

1 vanilla pod

150ml almond milk

50ml coconut cream

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp chia seed

1 tbsp coconut flakes (or organic desiccated)

Berries

Method

Wash your quinoa well and drain. Cut the vanilla pod in half and scrape out the vanilla. You could use a good vanilla extract here instead. Place the quinoa in a bowl over a medium heat with the almond milk, coconut cream, vanilla pod and maple syrup. Bring to the boil and then turn down and simmer for 10 mins with the lid on.

At this point I left it overnight to absorb the remaining liquid.

In the morning I portioned it, popping the remainder in the fridge. Place your portion in a pan with a dash more almond milk and heat through. At this point I added the chia and desiccated coconut, and I also dropped in a few raspberries and crushed them through the mixture.

Once heated serve with berries and a little natural yoghurt. It was fab, enjoy!

Recipe by The Mindful Cook.

Creamy Porridge

This porridge is is full of fibre, protein, calcium, and vitamins.⁠

Ingredients

1 ripe banana⁠

3 bigger pieces fresh mango⁠

1.5 tbsp quark⁠

1 cup of coconut milk⁠

1 cup oats⁠

1 nectarine⁠

A handful of almonds (decoration)⁠

1 tsp peanut butter⁠

1 tsp coconut flakes⁠

⁠Method

Blend the banana and mango with quark and coconut milk until it’s smooth.⁠

⁠Then pour mixture onto the oats and cook it on low heat for 5 minutes, until the porridge thickens up.⁠

⁠Then decorate with whatever you fancy, I have picked a fresh nectarines, almonds, peanut butter, and coconut flakes.⁠

Recipe by Nourish Kitchen.

Protein Oat Porridge

This protein oat porridge recipe combines the goodness of oats and eggs you need for an active day with a delicious baked apple and cinnamon topping.

Ingredients

100g apple

10g honey

Cinnamon

40ml water

40ml milk

40g gluten free porridge

2 egg whites

Method

Quarter the apples and take out the core, leave the skin on.

Drizzle the apples with honey, sprinkle with cinnamon and bake in a preheated oven at 175 degrees Celsius about 20-25 minutes or until softened and cooked.

While waiting for the apples to cook, heat water and milk, then add porridge oats.

Cook until liquid is almost fully absorbed.

Add in whisked egg whites and stir vigorously for a few minutes. Porridge should become fluffy.

Cover the lid and set aside for 5 minutes.

After apples are done, chop them up into small cubes and mix through the porridge.

Recipe by Nairns.