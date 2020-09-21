3 pap recipes for Heritage Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ahead of Heritage Day (and Braai Day), we are encouraging you to explore maize meal. It’s not just pap. There is so much you can do with maize meal, as these recipes show. So why not surprise your family and friends by trying out new ways to serve pap at your braai this coming holiday? Enjoy Maize Meal Steamed Dumpling (Serves 6-8)

250ml milk

250ml water

4 eggs, beaten

2 spring onions, finely sliced

2 celery stalks, diced

125ml corn kernels

80ml frozen peas

1 carrot, peeled and diced

500ml flour

250ml maize meal, quick cooking

10ml baking powder

5ml salt

10ml dried mixed herbs

Beat together the milk, water and eggs.

Stir in the spring onions, celery, corn, peas and carrot.

Sift the dry ingredients and add to the egg and vegetable mixture.

Mix well to form a smooth dough.

Grease a heatproof enamel or glass bowl.

Place the dough into the prepared bowl.

Place in a large pot with boiling water.

The water must only come up half way around the bowl.

Close the lid and steam for about an hour, until dumpling is cooked through.

Replenish the water during steaming if necessary.

Serve with tomato and onion gravy.

Bacon, Veg and Pap Skewers (Makes 12)

Bacon, veg and pap skewers. Picture: Chris Collingridge

500ml chicken stock

2ml salt

330ml maize meal

125ml chopped fresh parsley

1 red pepper, cubed

1 red onion, cut in wedges

6 baby marrows, sliced in 1cm rounds

400g smoked pork rashers, cut in cubes

30ml olive oil, for brushing salt and pepper

In a pot, bring the chicken stock and salt to the boil. Whisk in the maize meal until smooth, add the parsley and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Allow to cool before rolling into balls.

Thread on to skewers with the prepared vegetables and pork rashers. Place on a baking tray, brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes until bacon is cooked.

Serve immediately

Pap Fritters (Serves 4-6)

Pap fritters. Picture: Chris Collingridge

250ml maize meal, quick cooking

250ml flour

5ml cayenne pepper

5ml dry mustard powder

7ml baking powder

5ml salt

2ml pepper

125ml sweetcorn kernels

1 green pepper, finely chopped

250ml finely grated cheese

2 eggs, beaten

250ml milk

125ml water

oil, for frying

In a large bowl, sift the maize meal, flour, cayenne pepper, mustard powder, baking powder and salt. Stir in the pepper, sweetcorn, green pepper and grated cheese. Mix well to combine. In a jug, whisk together the eggs, milk and water and add to the dry ingredients to form a batter. Allow to stand for 10 minutes. Fill a deep-fat fryer or large saucepan halfway with oil and heat. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil and fry until golden, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towel and serve immediately