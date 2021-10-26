The trend is linked to Starbucks, the multinational chain of coffee houses and roastery reserves based in Seattle, Washington. The launch of Pumpkin Spice flavoured drinks came after the astounding success of winter seasonal drinks such as the Peppermint Mocha and Eggnog Latte.

With warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, the beverage was made available to the public in 2003 and tastes nothing like pumpkin, but rather the seasoning used in traditional Fall dessert recipes like pumpkin and apple pies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirkland Urban (@kirklandurban) In the era of social media, it’s become a seasonal phenomenon to flaunt Pumpkin Spice beverages on Instagram with trendy outfits or freshly manicured nails. However, its popularity is not without warrant, its flavours blend together beautifully for a rich and aromatic profile that’s reminiscent of holiday treats.

Although the Pumpkin Spice movement isn’t as great in South Africa as it is overseas, in celebration of the run-up to Halloween and the holiday season, you can get festive by making your own pumpkin spice desserts and beverages at home. 3 Pumpkin spice recipes to try at home: Pumpkin spice latte

1½ tbs pumpkin purée 2 tsp vanilla extract ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice (equal parts ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice powders mixed together)

Maple syrup or sugar to taste 1½ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk or regular METHOD

In a mug, mix the espresso with pumpkin purée, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and maple syrup. Steam vanilla almond milk and mix it in. Top with crushed ginger cookies, pumpkin pie spice, or cinnamon. Pumpkin spice cookies

110g butter 100g light brown sugar 60g granulated sugar

60g pumpkin purée 30ml milk 1 tsp vanilla extract

180g plain flour ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt 3 tsp mixed spice Icing

40g butter 120g icing sugar 1 tbs pumpkin purée

½ tsp vanilla ½ tsp cinnamon METHOD

Add the softened butter and sugars to a large bowl and combine until soft and fluffy. Add in the pumpkin purée, milk, and vanilla and stir to combine. Gradually add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour. Preheat the oven to 180ºC and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Split the batter into 12 equal balls and spread evenly on your tray with plenty of space between (you may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your tray).

Bake in the middle rack of the oven for 12 – 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray. Meanwhile, mix together the icing ingredients and once cooled decorate with the pumpkin icing. Pumpkin spice waffles

50g instant oats or oat flour (you can blend regular oats to make this)⁣ 1 egg⁣ 50g pumpkin purée⁣

50ml milk⁣ 1 tsp honey⁣ ½ tsp cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger⁣

Toppings ⁣120g Greek yoghurt⁣ ½ tsp cinnamon⁣

Syrup to drizzle METHOD ⁣Mix together all ingredients for the waffles and place them in a waffle maker.