3 tea-infused recipes that will keep children healthy

Fast food and processed foods have taken over our culture. When you combine that with tablets, devices, and a generation who hardly play outside, healthy living is a challenge for today’s school-age and preschool kids. Specialist dietitian and Laager Rooibos partner, Mbali Mapholi outlines below tips for including tea in kid's meals and has selected her favourite Rooibos-infused recipes that will keep children healthy, and parents happy.

Add in cooking It is important to note that oats, whether prepared as overnight oats or served hot in the morning, can be cooked with tea to enhance the flavour and health benefits. They are quick to make, delicious to eat, and extremely filling. Tea4Kidz Apple and Berry Golden Oats

Ingredients 325ml Tea4Kidz apple and berry flavoured Rooibos tea, brewed. 40g raw oats

1 tsp margarine ½ tsp cinnamon 1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp salt ½ apple thinly sliced ¼ cup blueberries

Plain yoghurt (optional) Method Bring the tea and oats - with salt added - to the boil. Once the tea boils, reduce the heat, and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Stir in the margarine, cinnamon, and sugar and turn off the heat. Serve in a bowl and top with apple slices, blueberries, and optional plain yoghurt. Healthy smoothies

Whether they’re enjoyed in the morning or as a snack, smoothies are a perfect nutrient-dense addition to your child’s diet. It helps to have tea ice cubes in the freezer at all times, especially in the warmer months. Ingredients 4 teabags Tea4Kidz apple and berry flavoured Rooibos

500ml boiling water 1 tin pie apples, unsweetened 300ml natural yoghurt

Method Draw the tea bags in boiling water for 5 minutes. Arrange berries in empty ice trays. Use the tea to fill up ice trays. In a food processor, process the apple until smooth. Add the yoghurt and sweeten it to taste using honey.

Add the ice cubes with the fruit and whizz until the shake thickens and the ice is crushed. Pour into chilled glasses to serve. Add to desserts

Children love desserts, but parents and caregivers often worry about them being unhealthy. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Tea4Kidz Peach and Apricot infused fruit jellies Ingredients

3 teabags Tea4Kidz peach and apricot flavoured Rooibos 450ml boiling water 450ml cold water

1 packet peach flavoured jelly 3 teabags Tea4Kidz apple and berry flavoured Rooibos 1 packet cranberry or raspberry or grape jelly

1 x 410g tin of peach slices Fresh blueberries or raspberries Prepared custard

Method Place the three teabags into 450 ml boiling water. Allow drawing, then remove the bags and add the peach jelly powder. Stir to dissolve and then add 450 ml cold water. Repeat using the Apple and Berry teabags with the cranberry jelly powder. Place four glasses in an empty egg tray and angle them. Pour in the peach jelly dividing it between the glasses. Place a few peach slices in each. Allow setting completely in the fridge.