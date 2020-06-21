3 warm puddings to enjoy this winter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Molten pools of berry sauce bubbling beneath a golden crumble, vanilla ice cream melting over mounds of steaming chocolate pudding and rich, comforting bread and butter pudding - these are the warm puddings you absolutely have to make this winter.

End off those chilly evenings in June on a sweet note by picking the perfect dessert.

These puddings are eaten hot out the oven making them the ideal wintry treat, so whether you’re eating them paired with cream, custard or à la Mode, they’ll certainly warm you right up.





3 warm puddings to enjoy this winter:





Spiced chocolate and orange self-saucing pudding

By @gatherandfeast









Ingredients

90g coconut oil (or butter)⠀

¾ cup coconut milk (or milk of choice)⠀

Zest of 1 orange ⠀

1½ cups spelt flour or plain flour (or gluten-free flour for GF option)⠀

1 tsp baking powder⠀

⅓ cup raw cacao or cocoa powder (if using cocoa, I like to use dark dutch processed cocoa for a rich chocolate flavour)⠀

¾ cup coconut sugar (or brown sugar or raw sugar)⠀

1 tsp vanilla paste or extract ⠀

1 tsp cinnamon⠀ ⠀

2 tbsp raw cacao or cocoa powder

1 cup coconut sugar (or brown sugar or raw sugar)⠀

Juice of ½ orange ⠀

1/4 cup coconut milk (or milk of choice)⠀

1 cup boiling water⠀

⠀

Instructions⠀

⠀

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Melt the coconut oil and coconut milk in a small saucepan over low heat.⠀

Next add the coconut sugar, vanilla and orange zest and pour into a medium-sized mixing bowl.⠀

Sift in the flour, cacao, baking powder, and cinnamon, and stir to combine.⠀

Spread the mixture evenly into a baking dish (roughly 6-8 cup capacity).⠀

Next combine the coconut sugar, cacao, orange juice, coconut milk and boiling water, and stir until the coconut sugar has dissolved.⠀

Carefully pour the hot liquid over the pudding batter. I like to pour the liquid over the back of a spoon so it spreads evenly and doesn’t create a big hole in the centre of the pudding.⠀

Bake the pudding for 45 minutes.⠀

Remove the pudding from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes before serving.⠀

Dust the pudding with extra cacao and serve warm with your favourite ice cream, cream or yoghurt.⠀





Bread and butter pudding

By @julienewbee





Ingredients

1 loaf of bread (approx. 12-14 slices)

400g of marmalade (you can use less if you want.

100g of butter (again approx.)

3 eggs

100ml of double cream

500ml of milk

30g of brown sugar (white is fine)





Instructions

.

Spread each slice of bread with butter and marmalade.

Lay them out in your dish how you wish.

Mix eggs, double cream, and milk. Pour on top of the bread, and leave to absorb for 15-20 mins.

Add brown sugar over the top and bake for 30mins in a 200 degrees oven.





Fruit crumble

By @supervaluenz









Ingredients

3 cups of canned fruit of choice

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup wholemeal flour

2 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp mixed spice

½ tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp butter





Instructions





Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Drain the canned fruit and place in an ovenproof dish.

In a medium bowl mix the rolled oats, flour, brown sugar, mixed spice, cinnamon and butter together so it forms a crumb like mixture.

Then top the fruit with the crumble mixture, and bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and crunchy.



