3 warm winter smoothies to try
Smoothies are an awesome way to consume a large portion of your daily dose of fruits and veggies in one glass.
Frozen fruit, yogurt and ice, the drink is usually most refreshing when served in the summer months. However it’s actually in winter months when it’s flu season that your body needs to be nourished with vitamins and minerals the most.
So, start your mornings off with a warm smoothie, the perfect breakfast for chilly mornings that’s packed with healthy ingredients.
Vitamin C smoothie
By @aoknordost
Ingredients
- 250 ml of cold rosehip or hibiscus tea
- 2 peeled carrots
- 1 large orange
- 1 piece of fresh ginger (1 cm)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (ground)
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon coconut oil (or another type of oil, e.g. olive oil)
Instructions
Peel the carrots and cut them into small pieces.
Peel the orange, remove the white skin completely and cut it into small pieces.
Peel and grate ginger.
Put the ingredients together with cinnamon, honey and oil in the blender jar.
Add the cold tea and blend well until the desired consistency is achieved.
Enjoy it warm.
Creamy date smoothie
By @sarasincolorantes
Ingredients
4-5 whole Medjool dates
1 cup almond or whole organic milk (preferably not homogenised)
A pinch of cinnamon
Instructions
Warm your milk, cinnamon and dates in a pan.
Put in your blender and process until dates are ground fine.
Serve warm in autumn and winter or at room temperature.
Spiced pumpkin smoothie
By @simplegreensmoothies
Ingredients
- 2 cups spinach
- 2 cups almond milk
- 2 ripe pears, cored
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons almond butter
Instructions
Warm almond milk in a saucepan until steaming.
Place spinach and warm almond milk in a blender. Puree until smooth.
Add remaining ingredients and blend again.
Divide between two glasses or jar and serve.