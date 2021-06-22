3 winter drinks for non-coffee lovers
Not a coffee lover? Warm up with these drinks instead on chilly winter days.
The warmth and comfort that comes from wrapping your hands around a hot mug of coffee on a chilly winter’s day is next level.
But for some, that is where the pleasure stops.
Whether it’s because the caffeine causes acid reflux, heart palpitations or the roasted bitter flavour is simply not their cup of tea, not everyone likes coffee.
Browsing the drinks menu at cafés and restaurants reveals beverages such as cappuccinos, lattes, mocha and more – completely excluding non-coffee lovers from an array of enticing drinks (save for tea and hot chocolate).
Fortunately, there are also some delicious (non-coffee related) drinks served piping hot, perfect for fighting away the cold.
Although they may not be available at your local coffee shop, they are easy enough to whip up at home.
3 winter drinks for non coffee-lovers:
Masala tea
By @foodess
Served hot and spicy, with notes of ginger, liquorice and cinnamon, masala tea is the perfect winter warmer.
Also known as “chai”, this rich, milky and flavourful concoction pairs beautifully with a side of biscuits.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup of water
½ cup of milk
4 cardamom pods, smashed open
1 cinnamon stick
¼ knob of ginger
1 pinch of fennel seeds
2 black tea bags
Granulated sugar to taste
METHOD
Set stove to medium-high heat and pour water and milk into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer.
Add the spices and stir. Give the mixture a few minutes to infuse with the flavours.
When the water reaches a bubbling boil, add the teabags.
Add sugar to taste (optional).
Rose latte
By @crescent_broom
Forget those over-the-top frappés, this visually stunning rose latte is what you really want to be posting on Instagram.
Luxurious and pretty with the floral essence of rose and sweetness from honey, it’s truly the definition of love in a mug.
INGREDIENTS
1 tbs rose petal powder
1 tbs cacao
½ cup milk
1 tsp maple syrup or honey
¼ tsp beetroot powder
Dried rose petals to sprinkle on top
METHOD
Warm the milk and mix in the cacao, rose powder and beetroot powder (this gives the drink its lovely pink colour) in a saucepan on medium-high heat.
Then add hot (but not boiling) water.
Stir in your maple syrup or honey and sprinkle rose petals on top when serving.
Bone broth
By @restoreandrevivefw
Bone broth is not your typical morning beverage of choice but with all the amazing health benefits it boasts, you’ll find a reason to have it as often as possible.
Flavoursome, warm and packed with antioxidants, gut health promoters and antibiotics, it’s the ultimate winter pick-me-up.
Sipping bone broth early in the morning helps warm up the gut and sipping it in the evening helps satiate sugar cravings.
INGREDIENTS
1kg beef marrow bones
1-2 tbs apple cider vinegar
1 carrot, sliced, for antioxidants
1 celery stalk, sliced, for detoxification support
2-4 garlic cloves
1 tbs turmeric
4-5 black peppercorns
Pink Himalayan sea salt
Several sprigs of fresh rosemary and/or thyme
METHOD
Roast bones in a 180ºC oven for 20 minutes, turn them over and roast for 15 more
Place roasted bones and all drippings into an Instant Pot
Pour apple cider vinegar over bones and let sit for 30 minutes
Place remaining ingredients into the pot and add filtered water until ⅔ full, then seal the lid.
Cook on low pressure for 180 minutes, then natural release.
Let cool and pour broth over a mesh strainer into mason jars until ready to sip.