Not a coffee lover? Warm up with these drinks instead on chilly winter days. The warmth and comfort that comes from wrapping your hands around a hot mug of coffee on a chilly winter’s day is next level.

But for some, that is where the pleasure stops. Whether it’s because the caffeine causes acid reflux, heart palpitations or the roasted bitter flavour is simply not their cup of tea, not everyone likes coffee. Browsing the drinks menu at cafés and restaurants reveals beverages such as cappuccinos, lattes, mocha and more – completely excluding non-coffee lovers from an array of enticing drinks (save for tea and hot chocolate).

Fortunately, there are also some delicious (non-coffee related) drinks served piping hot, perfect for fighting away the cold. Although they may not be available at your local coffee shop, they are easy enough to whip up at home. 3 winter drinks for non coffee-lovers:

Masala tea By @foodess View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Pallian, BSc RD (@foodess) Served hot and spicy, with notes of ginger, liquorice and cinnamon, masala tea is the perfect winter warmer.

Also known as “chai”, this rich, milky and flavourful concoction pairs beautifully with a side of biscuits. INGREDIENTS 1 cup of water

½ cup of milk 4 cardamom pods, smashed open 1 cinnamon stick

¼ knob of ginger 1 pinch of fennel seeds 2 black tea bags

Granulated sugar to taste METHOD Set stove to medium-high heat and pour water and milk into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer.

Add the spices and stir. Give the mixture a few minutes to infuse with the flavours. When the water reaches a bubbling boil, add the teabags. Add sugar to taste (optional).

Rose latte By @crescent_broom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma (@crescent_broom) Forget those over-the-top frappés, this visually stunning rose latte is what you really want to be posting on Instagram.

Luxurious and pretty with the floral essence of rose and sweetness from honey, it’s truly the definition of love in a mug. INGREDIENTS 1 tbs rose petal powder

1 tbs cacao ½ cup milk 1 tsp maple syrup or honey

¼ tsp beetroot powder Dried rose petals to sprinkle on top METHOD

Warm the milk and mix in the cacao, rose powder and beetroot powder (this gives the drink its lovely pink colour) in a saucepan on medium-high heat. Then add hot (but not boiling) water. Stir in your maple syrup or honey and sprinkle rose petals on top when serving.

Bone broth By @restoreandrevivefw View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restore + Revive (@restoreandrevivefw) Bone broth is not your typical morning beverage of choice but with all the amazing health benefits it boasts, you’ll find a reason to have it as often as possible.

Flavoursome, warm and packed with antioxidants, gut health promoters and antibiotics, it’s the ultimate winter pick-me-up. Sipping bone broth early in the morning helps warm up the gut and sipping it in the evening helps satiate sugar cravings. INGREDIENTS

1kg beef marrow bones 1-2 tbs apple cider vinegar 1 carrot, sliced, for antioxidants

1 celery stalk, sliced, for detoxification support 2-4 garlic cloves 1 tbs turmeric

4-5 black peppercorns Pink Himalayan sea salt Several sprigs of fresh rosemary and/or thyme

METHOD Roast bones in a 180ºC oven for 20 minutes, turn them over and roast for 15 more Place roasted bones and all drippings into an Instant Pot

Pour apple cider vinegar over bones and let sit for 30 minutes Place remaining ingredients into the pot and add filtered water until ⅔ full, then seal the lid. Cook on low pressure for 180 minutes, then natural release.