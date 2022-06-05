Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, June 5, 2022

3 winter salad recipes to see you through the season

Roasted golden beet and winter squash salad with shaved parmesan and a dressing of orange and lime juice with garlic and anchovies. Picture: Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times

Published 32m ago

Temperatures have plunged, nights are really chilly and we are always looking forward to comforting food that keeps us warm.

Although salads are favourites for the summer and spring seasons, the winter months also hold some delicious and interesting flavour combinations that pay homage to the time of year. So, embrace this time of year and get cooking.

Warm mushroom salad

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

100g Shimeji mushrooms

50g enoki mushrooms

2cm ginger, peeled and finely diced

1 small red chilli, de-seeded and finely sliced

2 lime leaves, finely shredded

2 tbsp tamari

A small handful of coriander

1 tbsp peanut butter

Juice of ½ lime

2 tbsp hot water

Method

Heat a non-stick pan and heat up the oil.

Add the ginger and chilli and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the Shimeji mushrooms and lime leaves and cook for 3 minutes.

Meantime, prepare the dressing by mixing the peanut butter, hot water, and lime juice until a thick dressing is formed.

Add the tamari and enoki mushrooms and cook for another minute.

Add the coriander.

Serve immediately with the dressing.

Recipe by The Urban Kitchen.

Shaved vegetable salad with creamy cheese

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 (60g) balls Burrata cheese

8 cups shaved or thinly sliced crunchy raw fruits or vegetables, such as beetroot, radishes, turnips, apples, pears, carrots, kohlrabi, shallots, cauliflower, fennel, celery, cucumbers, scallions, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard stems, Brussels sprouts or parsnips

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 lemon, finely zested and juiced (about 2 tbsp of juice)

1 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp white wine vinegar, plus more to taste

Fine sea or table salt

Method

Drain the Burrata and set aside at room temperature to soften for about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the vegetables with olive oil, lemon juice and zest, poppy seeds, vinegar, and a light sprinkling of salt. Toss with two spoons or your hands until evenly mixed and the vegetables are slightly softened, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Taste, and season with additional oil, vinegar, and or salt as needed.

Divide the Burrata between 4 plates, turning the casing inside out so the soft, creamy middle is exposed. Drizzle with more olive oil and season lightly with salt. Top with the vegetable salad and another drizzle of olive oil, and serve.

From recipes developer and food writer Ali Slagle.

Butternut squash salad

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 butternut squash, about 500g

3tbsp olive oil

1tsp Szechuan peppercorns, crushed with a pestle and mortar

½ red cabbage, about 500g

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch of coriander, to garnish

For the dressing

1tbsp grapeseed oil

3tbsp soy sauce

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Cut the squash in half lengthways, remove all the seeds, and cut across into thin slices, 5mm thick, with the peel still on.

Spread out on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment, mix with the olive oil, Szechuan pepper, and some salt and bake for 10 minutes, then leave to cool on the sheet.

While the squash is in the oven, cut the red cabbage into slices about 5mm thick, rinse in cold water and drain well.

Mix the dressing ingredients, and just before serving mix the butternut, red cabbage, and dressing together, place on a serving dish, and decorate with coriander.

The recipe is adapted from Scandinavian Comfort Food by Trine Hahnemann.

Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.

Lutho Pasiya