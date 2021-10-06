Whether you like them boiled or fried, in soups, salads, or entrees with sauce, noodles are popular the world over. It is no wonder: dried noodles are quick to prepare and give you a concentrated carb fix to provide energy. Noodles come in many varieties and National Noodle Day, which is observed each year on October 6, celebrates them all.

To celebrate National Noodle Day, try one of these delicious noodle recipes. Sweet and salty peanut noodles Ingredients

2tbsp peanut butter 3-4tbsp soy sauce 1tbsp maple syrup

Salt 1tsp garlic powder 1-2tsp Sriracha

Optional: A tiny bit of sesame oil and lime juice Method Combine all ingredients into a sauce. Cook noodles of your choice. Toss together sauce and noodles and enjoy.

Add-ins: Top with cilantro, green onion, and sesame seeds. You can also add in any veggies you like or cook up some frozen stir fry veggies to mix in. Recipe by Abriel Cousineau. Chicken and mushroom Maggi noodles

Ingredients 2 portions 100g chicken breast tenders, breaded, uncooked 90g onions, spring or scallions (includes tops and bulb), raw

73g Maggi 2-minute chicken noodles 2 tsp oil, cotton seed, salad, or cooking 4 slices raw white mushrooms

180g Nestle dessert and cooking Cream 3 sprigs parsley, fresh Method

Fry chicken breast until golden brown. In a medium pan with hot oil, fry the chicken breast until golden brown for about 5 - 8 minutes and set aside. Cook Maggi noodles according to packet instructions. Drain noodles and set them aside

Toss them with little oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together. Heat cooking oil in a pan, saute spring onions until slightly brown and then add in mushrooms and cook until tender. Pour in Nestle dessert and cooking cream. Let the mixture simmer to a thick consistency.

Add cubed chicken breasts, adjust seasoning and give it a quick stir before turning off the heat Toss in noodles and sprinkle chopped parsley if desired. Recipe from Maggi.

Curry and pepper noodles Ingredients 2 packets of noodles of your choice

Spring onions, for topping ½ tbsp oil, for cooking Sliced green onion

Sliced carrots Sliced red bell pepper Sauce

¾ cup room temp. water 2 ½ tbsp soy sauce, or to taste 2 tbsp maple syrup or other liquid sweeteners (or sub sugar)

¼ to ½ tsp ground pepper, adjust according to desired spice 2 tbsp curry powder 1 ½ tbsp cornstarch plus 3 tbsp room temperature water, mixed into a slurry.

Method Mix all the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside. Heat a pot with water. Cook noodles until chewy.

While the noodles are cooking, heat a pan. Add in some oil. Sauté the veggies until tender. Add in the sauce. Leave to simmer over medium heat. Once the sauce boils, add in the cornstarch slurry. Mix until the sauce thickens. Add in the cooked noodles and mix until well incorporated. Enjoy while hot and feel free to garnish with some spring onions.