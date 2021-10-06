3 yummy noodle recipes for National Noodle Day
Whether you like them boiled or fried, in soups, salads, or entrees with sauce, noodles are popular the world over. It is no wonder: dried noodles are quick to prepare and give you a concentrated carb fix to provide energy.
Noodles come in many varieties and National Noodle Day, which is observed each year on October 6, celebrates them all.
To celebrate National Noodle Day, try one of these delicious noodle recipes.
Sweet and salty peanut noodles
Ingredients
2tbsp peanut butter
3-4tbsp soy sauce
1tbsp maple syrup
Salt
1tsp garlic powder
1-2tsp Sriracha
Optional: A tiny bit of sesame oil and lime juice
Method
Combine all ingredients into a sauce. Cook noodles of your choice. Toss together sauce and noodles and enjoy.
Add-ins: Top with cilantro, green onion, and sesame seeds. You can also add in any veggies you like or cook up some frozen stir fry veggies to mix in.
Recipe by Abriel Cousineau.
Chicken and mushroom Maggi noodles
Ingredients
2 portions 100g chicken breast tenders, breaded, uncooked
90g onions, spring or scallions (includes tops and bulb), raw
73g Maggi 2-minute chicken noodles
2 tsp oil, cotton seed, salad, or cooking
4 slices raw white mushrooms
180g Nestle dessert and cooking Cream
3 sprigs parsley, fresh
Method
Fry chicken breast until golden brown.
In a medium pan with hot oil, fry the chicken breast until golden brown for about 5 - 8 minutes and set aside.
Cook Maggi noodles according to packet instructions. Drain noodles and set them aside
Toss them with little oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.
Heat cooking oil in a pan, saute spring onions until slightly brown and then add in mushrooms and cook until tender.
Pour in Nestle dessert and cooking cream. Let the mixture simmer to a thick consistency.
Add cubed chicken breasts, adjust seasoning and give it a quick stir before turning off the heat
Toss in noodles and sprinkle chopped parsley if desired.
Recipe from Maggi.
Curry and pepper noodles
Ingredients
2 packets of noodles of your choice
Spring onions, for topping
½ tbsp oil, for cooking
Sliced green onion
Sliced carrots
Sliced red bell pepper
Sauce
¾ cup room temp. water
2 ½ tbsp soy sauce, or to taste
2 tbsp maple syrup or other liquid sweeteners (or sub sugar)
¼ to ½ tsp ground pepper, adjust according to desired spice
2 tbsp curry powder
1 ½ tbsp cornstarch plus 3 tbsp room temperature water, mixed into a slurry.
Method
Mix all the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
Heat a pot with water. Cook noodles until chewy.
While the noodles are cooking, heat a pan. Add in some oil. Sauté the veggies until tender. Add in the sauce. Leave to simmer over medium heat.
Once the sauce boils, add in the cornstarch slurry. Mix until the sauce thickens. Add in the cooked noodles and mix until well incorporated.
Enjoy while hot and feel free to garnish with some spring onions.
Recipe by Dilli ka Chaska.