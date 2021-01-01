4 mocktails to survive lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Even though the lockdown has rendered almost everyone inside their homes, the soaring temperatures outside this summer can still drain you of your energy. To keep your body cool and hydrated, we have these easy-to-make, refreshing and delicious mocktail recipes for lockdown that you can make without breaking any rules – and these non-alcoholic drinks are also perhaps a little healthier for you. The Ice-O-Lation. Picture: Supplied The Ice-O-Lation Ingredients 1 cup fresh orange juice

1 tsp lemon or lime juice

1 cup sprite club soda or ginger ale

Sugar (optional)

Mint leaves

Ice cubes

Salt to taste

Method

Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture in the glass till half full. Add sprite or soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt.

Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange.

The lockdown and loaded

Ingredients

5 cardamom pods

½ cucumber

1 chamomile tea bag

½ bunch mint leaves, plus extra to garnish

1 strip lemon zest

5 cloves

½ bunch rosemary

Tonic water

Ice

Slice of lemon for garnish

Method

Lightly bash the cardamom pods to bruise them and slice the cucumber. Put them both in a large jug and add the chamomile tea bag, mint leaves, lemon zest, cloves, and rosemary.

Top up with 500ml cold water. Cover and leave to infuse in the fridge for 2-4 hours (in fact the longer the better).

To serve, strain the infused water and pour 50ml of it into each glass. Top up with tonic water and lots of ice. Garnish each one with a slice of lemon.

Barman's note: Instead of half a slice of lemon you can also garnish with pomegranate seeds, raspberries, or cucumber.

Recipes from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Rock shandy. Picture: Supplied

Rock shandy

Ingredients

½ can soda water

½ can lemonade

4 - 6 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge

Method

Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

Lemon, lime, and bitters

Ingredients

6 - 8 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

22ml lime cordial

22ml sugar syrup

Sprite

Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge

Method

Add Angostura aromatic bitters, then ice.

Add lemon juice, lime cordial, and sugar syrup.

Top up with Sprite.

Garnish by squeezing the lemon or lime wedge into the drink.

Serve.