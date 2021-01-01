4 mocktails to survive lockdown
Even though the lockdown has rendered almost everyone inside their homes, the soaring temperatures outside this summer can still drain you of your energy.
To keep your body cool and hydrated, we have these easy-to-make, refreshing and delicious mocktail recipes for lockdown that you can make without breaking any rules – and these non-alcoholic drinks are also perhaps a little healthier for you.
The Ice-O-Lation
Ingredients
1 cup fresh orange juice
1 tsp lemon or lime juice
1 cup sprite club soda or ginger ale
Sugar (optional)
Mint leaves
Ice cubes
Salt to taste
Method
Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture in the glass till half full. Add sprite or soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt.
Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange.
The lockdown and loaded
Ingredients
5 cardamom pods
½ cucumber
1 chamomile tea bag
½ bunch mint leaves, plus extra to garnish
1 strip lemon zest
5 cloves
½ bunch rosemary
Tonic water
Ice
Slice of lemon for garnish
Method
Lightly bash the cardamom pods to bruise them and slice the cucumber. Put them both in a large jug and add the chamomile tea bag, mint leaves, lemon zest, cloves, and rosemary.
Top up with 500ml cold water. Cover and leave to infuse in the fridge for 2-4 hours (in fact the longer the better).
To serve, strain the infused water and pour 50ml of it into each glass. Top up with tonic water and lots of ice. Garnish each one with a slice of lemon.
Barman's note: Instead of half a slice of lemon you can also garnish with pomegranate seeds, raspberries, or cucumber.
Recipes from Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Rock shandy
Ingredients
½ can soda water
½ can lemonade
4 - 6 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge
Method
Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with a lime wedge and serve.
Lemon, lime, and bitters
Ingredients
6 - 8 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters
30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
22ml lime cordial
22ml sugar syrup
Sprite
Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge
Method
Add Angostura aromatic bitters, then ice.
Add lemon juice, lime cordial, and sugar syrup.
Top up with Sprite.
Garnish by squeezing the lemon or lime wedge into the drink.
Serve.