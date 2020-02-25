With Shrove Tuesday here, we have put together some tips to make sure your pancakes stack up this special day.

According to food blogger, and founder of Ambitious Kitchen, Monique Volz, these are simple tips that will make your Shrove Tuesday run smoothly.

Choosing the right pancake recipe

To make super fluffy pancakes, you’ll want to make sure your pancake recipe makes nice, thick batter. If the pancake batter you’re working with seems a bit runny or thin like water, I recommend adding a tablespoon or two more flour (or pancake mix).

Use square or rectangular, completely flat nonstick griddle, and place over on medium-high heat to start

While it might be tempting to cook your pancakes on your regular, round pan, a flat griddle will have much more room for cooking and flipping your pancakes. You’ll want to place your griddle on medium-high heat to start.

These tips are simple tips that will make your Shrove Tuesday run smoothly. Picture: Supplied

Instead of butter, use olive oil

This is one of my biggest tips: to prevent pancakes from burning, use olive oil! Butter can easily burn on the stove, but olive oil gives pancakes nice, crispy edges without burning them. Olive oil will prevent your pancakes from sticking to the griddle, too. You’ll know when your pan is hot enough when the olive oil easily moves around your griddle.

These tips are simple tips that will make your Shrove Tuesday run smoothly. Picture: Supplied

Add your pancake batter to the griddle, and then turn the heat to medium-low

If you’ve ever wondered: “why are my pancakes not cooking?” and or had an issue with your pancakes burning or your pan smoking, this tip is a game-changer. After you’ve added about ¼ cup – ⅓ cup of batter per pancake to your griddle, immediately turn your stove heat to medium-low. This will ensure that your pancakes get crispy and golden brown on the outside, but that they cook on the inside.