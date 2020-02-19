Growing up, beetroot was something you bought already pickled in jars. Nowadays you can easily find raw beetroot in supermarkets.

It has become a fashionable ingredient that is used in many homes and restaurants.

Although you can buy ready-cooked beetroot at shops, you can always cook it at home. It is very simple to cook, and that freshly cooked beetroot has a better flavour and texture.

According to health experts, beetroot is a very nutritious vegetable and is a good source of vitamin C, iron, and magnesium, and a very good source of dietary fiber, folate, potassium, and manganese.

We spoke to the Executive Chef at Royal Palm Hotel, Chef Qhawe Tshabalala on how one can go about preparing beetroot at home and below is what he said.

Roasted beetroot. Picture: Supplied

Roasted beetroot

Preheat the oven to 191 degrees Celsius.

Gently rinse the beetroot and trim off stems and leafy tops.

Wrap each beetroot loosely in aluminum foil and place it in the middle of the oven.

Roast beetroot until tender and easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 30-35 minutes

Remove the beetroot from the oven and take off the foil.

Immediately immerse beetroot in an ice bath for easy skin removal.

Slice off the leaf end after the beetroot is cool enough to handle.

When the beetroot is cooked well, the skin is easily removed. Push skin off using thumbs. If the skin doesn't easily strip away, the beets may need more time in the oven. Try another 8-10 minutes. Then rub off the skins with your thumbs or a paper towel.

Steamed beetroot. Picture: Supplied

Steamed beetroot

Gently rinse beetroot and trim off stems and leafy tops.

Fill the bottom of a steamer with little water.

While the water is heating, wash the beetroot, leaving the tap-rooted three centimetres of stem on the beetroot.

Cut the beetroot into halves or quarters (depending on beetroot size). Do not peel. Peels retain beet nutrients while cooking.

Steamed beetroot is covered for about fifteen to twenty minutes. They are cooked when you can easily insert a fork or the tip of a paring knife into the beet.

When the beetroot is cooked well, the skin is easily removed. Push skin off using thumbs. If the skin does not easily strip away, the beetroot probably needs more time in the oven.

Boiled beetroot. Picture: Supplied

Boiled beetroot

Gently rinse the beetroot and trim off stems and leafy tops. Do not peel.

Place the beetroot in a large saucepan.

Add water to cover the top of the beetroot, and bring water to a boil.

Watch the boiling process, however, as with too high of a temperature, pink beetroot water may splash around your stovetop and on your skin if you are too close.

Reduce heat and simmer until tender, about forty-five minutes.

Remove the saucepan from the stove. Drain the water but don't throw it away.

When the beetroot is cooked well, the skin is easily removed. Push skin off using thumbs. If the skin does not easily strip away, the beetroot probably needs more time in the oven.

Raw beetroot. Picture: Supplied

Raw beetroot