5 delicious ways to make asparagus the star of your dish
Asparagus makes a versatile vegetable for a variety of cooking methods. This vibrant vegetable adds a fresh crunch to salads when served raw, takes on a tender bite when roasted, or develops a crispy flavour when grilled. However you choose to cook it, asparagus remains a standout vegetable during hot days.
Asparagus can be prepared on the stove, in the oven, or even on the grill if you want to cook outside. The char when broiled, adds a hint of smokiness, while steaming keeps them bright green and succulent.
The technique selected is all dependent on what taste experience you’re going for, and what is most convenient.
Here are five easy ways to enjoy some asparagus.
Asparagus soup
Serves: 4
Ingredients
800g asparagus
¾ tsp fine sea salt, more as needed
2 large leeks, halved lengthwise and rinsed
1litre chicken stock
1 bay leaf
2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
3tbsp uncooked white rice
¼ tsp black pepper, more as needed
1tsp lemon juice, more as needed
Method
Cut asparagus stalks into thirds, separating tips, middles, and ends. In a medium pot, bring 2 cups of salted water to a boil. Add tips and cook until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain and reserve for garnish.
Separate dark green leek tops from bottoms. Thinly slice the white leek bottoms and set them aside.
In a saucepan, combine leek tops, stock, asparagus bottoms, and bay leaf. Simmer for 10 to 20 minutes; strain, discarding the solids, and saving the stock.
Return the empty pot to medium-low heat. Add oil, white leek slices, and rice. Cook, stirring frequently, until leeks are golden, about 5 minutes. Pour in 1 cup of the stock. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add remaining stock and asparagus middles. Simmer, covered, over low heat, until asparagus is completely tender, 7 to 10 minutes.
Press soup through a food mill (or purée in a blender, then strain through a coarse mesh sieve; not too fine, you want a little texture). Return soup to pot. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste. Cover to keep warm.
Asparagus & Trout loaf
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
250ml flour
5ml baking powder
5 small courgettes, grated
1 bunch of spring onions, chopped
250ml grated mature cheddar
grated rind of 1 lemon
60ml chopped dill
100g smoked trout, chopped
250g thin asparagus spears, blanched
5 eggs, beaten
extra smoked trout to serve
cream cheese to serve
Method
Put the flour into a mixing bowl.
Add the baking powder.
Mix in the courgettes, spring onions, cheese, lemon rind, dill, smoked trout, and most of the asparagus spears, chopped.
Reserve about 5 whole spears for the top.
Add in the beaten eggs.
Spoon the mixture into an 18x10cm loaf pan which has been greased and its base lined.
Arrange the spears on top.
Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown and a
the skewer inserted into the loaf comes out clean.
Remove and cool for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.
Serve with cream cheese and slices of extra trout.
Asparagus, leek & spinach quiche
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 roll prepared shortcrust pastry
50g butter
3 leeks, thinly sliced
10ml chopped garlic
150g cleaned spinach, chopped
150g feta cheese, crumbled
100g cheddar cheese, grated
150g thin asparagus spears, blanched
250ml cream
4 eggs, beaten
Salt and pepper
Method
Roll out the pastry and line a 15cm loose-bottom quiche tin.
Bake the pastry blind.
Remove and cool.
Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the leeks and garlic over medium heat until soft.
Add the spinach and fry until wilted.
Remove from the heat and stir in the feta cheese.
Reserve a few asparagus spears for decoration and chop the remainder.
Add to the leek mixture.
Sprinkle the pastry base with the cheddar cheese.
Top with the asparagus and spinach mixture.
Beat together the cream and eggs and season well.
Pour this mixture over the filling and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes or until set and golden brown.
Remove and cool in the tin for 10 minutes.
Asparagus, Chorizo & butternut baked frittata Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
1 chorizo sausage, diced
15ml olive oil
2 red onions, sliced into thin wedges
10ml chopped garlic
250g butternut, cubed and roasted
250ml grated cheddar cheese
30ml chopped parsley
45ml snipped chives
10 eggs, beaten
125ml cream
Salt and pepper
250g asparagus spears, blanched
100g goat's cheese crumbled
Method
Heat an ovenproof pan.
Add the chorizo and fry over medium heat until cooked and it has released some of its oil.
Add the olive oil and fry the onions and garlic until soft.
Remove from the heat and add the butternut, cheese, and herbs.
Combine the eggs, cream, and seasoning and mix well.
Pour this over the mixture.
Arrange the asparagus spears on top and dot with goat’s cheese.
Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes until golden and set.
Serve sliced into wedges.
Asparagus and brinjal salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
6-8 baby brinjals, sliced into 3
Olive oil
125g fresh asparagus tips
250g vine tomatoes
400g can of lentils, drained and rinsed
200g baby spinach leaves, washed
Salt and pepper
Dressing:
180ml Greek yoghurt
3ml smoked paprika
30ml lemon juice
Salt and pepper
Method
Brush the brinjal slices with olive oil and cook on a griddle pan until cooked. Remove and set aside. Add the asparagus to the pan with more olive oil and cook until tender. Remove and set aside.
Add the tomatoes to the pan and cook until slightly softened. Combine the cooked vegetables with the lentils and the spinach leaves and season well. Arrange on a serving plate and drizzle over the dressing.
Dressing: Combine the yoghurt, paprika, lemon juice, and seasoning.