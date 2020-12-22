5 delicious ways to make asparagus the star of your dish

Asparagus makes a versatile vegetable for a variety of cooking methods. This vibrant vegetable adds a fresh crunch to salads when served raw, takes on a tender bite when roasted, or develops a crispy flavour when grilled. However you choose to cook it, asparagus remains a standout vegetable during hot days. Asparagus can be prepared on the stove, in the oven, or even on the grill if you want to cook outside. The char when broiled, adds a hint of smokiness, while steaming keeps them bright green and succulent. The technique selected is all dependent on what taste experience you’re going for, and what is most convenient. Here are five easy ways to enjoy some asparagus. Asparagus soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

800g asparagus

¾ tsp fine sea salt, more as needed

2 large leeks, halved lengthwise and rinsed

1litre chicken stock

1 bay leaf

2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3tbsp uncooked white rice

¼ tsp black pepper, more as needed

1tsp lemon juice, more as needed

Method

Cut asparagus stalks into thirds, separating tips, middles, and ends. In a medium pot, bring 2 cups of salted water to a boil. Add tips and cook until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain and reserve for garnish.

Separate dark green leek tops from bottoms. Thinly slice the white leek bottoms and set them aside.

In a saucepan, combine leek tops, stock, asparagus bottoms, and bay leaf. Simmer for 10 to 20 minutes; strain, discarding the solids, and saving the stock.

Return the empty pot to medium-low heat. Add oil, white leek slices, and rice. Cook, stirring frequently, until leeks are golden, about 5 minutes. Pour in 1 cup of the stock. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add remaining stock and asparagus middles. Simmer, covered, over low heat, until asparagus is completely tender, 7 to 10 minutes.

Press soup through a food mill (or purée in a blender, then strain through a coarse mesh sieve; not too fine, you want a little texture). Return soup to pot. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste. Cover to keep warm.

Asparagus & Trout loaf

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

250ml flour

5ml baking powder

5 small courgettes, grated

1 bunch of spring onions, chopped

250ml grated mature cheddar

grated rind of 1 lemon

60ml chopped dill

100g smoked trout, chopped

250g thin asparagus spears, blanched

5 eggs, beaten

extra smoked trout to serve

cream cheese to serve

Method

Put the flour into a mixing bowl.

Add the baking powder.

Mix in the courgettes, spring onions, cheese, lemon rind, dill, smoked trout, and most of the asparagus spears, chopped.

Reserve about 5 whole spears for the top.

Add in the beaten eggs.

Spoon the mixture into an 18x10cm loaf pan which has been greased and its base lined.

Arrange the spears on top.

Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown and a

the skewer inserted into the loaf comes out clean.

Remove and cool for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Serve with cream cheese and slices of extra trout.

Asparagus, leek & spinach quiche

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 roll prepared shortcrust pastry

50g butter

3 leeks, thinly sliced

10ml chopped garlic

150g cleaned spinach, chopped

150g feta cheese, crumbled

100g cheddar cheese, grated

150g thin asparagus spears, blanched

250ml cream

4 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper

Method

Roll out the pastry and line a 15cm loose-bottom quiche tin.

Bake the pastry blind.

Remove and cool.

Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the leeks and garlic over medium heat until soft.

Add the spinach and fry until wilted.

Remove from the heat and stir in the feta cheese.

Reserve a few asparagus spears for decoration and chop the remainder.

Add to the leek mixture.

Sprinkle the pastry base with the cheddar cheese.

Top with the asparagus and spinach mixture.

Beat together the cream and eggs and season well.

Pour this mixture over the filling and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes or until set and golden brown.

Remove and cool in the tin for 10 minutes.

Asparagus, Chorizo & butternut baked frittata Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1 chorizo sausage, diced

15ml olive oil

2 red onions, sliced into thin wedges

10ml chopped garlic

250g butternut, cubed and roasted

250ml grated cheddar cheese

30ml chopped parsley

45ml snipped chives

10 eggs, beaten

125ml cream

Salt and pepper

250g asparagus spears, blanched

100g goat's cheese crumbled

Method

Heat an ovenproof pan.

Add the chorizo and fry over medium heat until cooked and it has released some of its oil.

Add the olive oil and fry the onions and garlic until soft.

Remove from the heat and add the butternut, cheese, and herbs.

Combine the eggs, cream, and seasoning and mix well.

Pour this over the mixture.

Arrange the asparagus spears on top and dot with goat’s cheese.

Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes until golden and set.

Serve sliced into wedges.

Asparagus and brinjal salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

6-8 baby brinjals, sliced into 3

Olive oil

125g fresh asparagus tips

250g vine tomatoes

400g can of lentils, drained and rinsed

200g baby spinach leaves, washed

Salt and pepper

Dressing:

180ml Greek yoghurt

3ml smoked paprika

30ml lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Method

Brush the brinjal slices with olive oil and cook on a griddle pan until cooked. Remove and set aside. Add the asparagus to the pan with more olive oil and cook until tender. Remove and set aside.

Add the tomatoes to the pan and cook until slightly softened. Combine the cooked vegetables with the lentils and the spinach leaves and season well. Arrange on a serving plate and drizzle over the dressing.

Dressing: Combine the yoghurt, paprika, lemon juice, and seasoning.