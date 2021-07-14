5 must-try TikTok snack trends

TikTok is taking over the food world! The wildly popular micro-vlogging app has been on the rise for months, but since the start of the coronavirus pandemic it has been a breeding ground for an array of trendy foods. Below we look at some of the trendy snacks that came out of the video-sharing app and how you can go about making them.

Ranch pickles @lowcarbstateofmind Ranch pickles thanks @snackqween and @gloriaugly #learnontiktok ♬ Levitating (feat. DaBaby) - Dua Lipa The trend comes to us from @snackqween on TikTok. Playing to her adventurous food spirit, followers dream up ideal snack combinations and challenge her to try them on camera. So, before you worry about slicing up cucumbers or boiling your own brine, fear not: she says the only two ingredients you need are a store-bought jar of dill pickles and a packet of ranch seasoning. Yes, it's really that simple to bring together this trending fridge staple. Kids' snack board

@samanthabauchmann Kids snack board // what board should I do next? Follow me on IG for How To videos and recipes ##snack ##foodlover ##foodtiktok ##MAKEYOURMOVE ♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) - Doja Cat This snack board is perfect for play dates! TikToker @samanthabauchmann covers a massive platter with all the snacks kids love, starting with biscuits, then moving on to healthier options like apple sauce, strawberries and pineapple chunks. For kids who will only eat fruit in the form of sweets, she adds some apple juice-flavoured gummies. Then she finishes the board by adding a variety of crackers to balance the board’s sweetness with some savoury options. Pesto eggs The name might seem to give the trick away, but this is more than just adding pesto to your eggs. It’s all about the technique. To totally transform your usual breakfast eggs, use a few portions of pesto to your pan instead of the butter or oil you would usually start with. Just add them straight to your pan while it heats up (and use a quality non-stick pan for extra insurance). The oil in the pesto will keep the eggs from sticking, and the cheese and nuts in the pesto will get nicely toasted as everything cooks. The bright green flavour of the basil adds a kick to the eggs, too. Once the pesto is looking melty, add your eggs. You can scramble them or leave them whole.

Pasta chips A TikTok foodie is going viral for her ’pasta chips’ air fryer recipe, and people are running to their kitchens to make it themselves. Picture: Feel Good Foodie Earlier this month, @feelgoodfoodie went viral for her “pasta chips” airfryer recipe, and people ran to their kitchens to make it themselves. To make this crunchy snack, start by boiling pasta. Once your pasta has been boiled and drained, mix it with olive oil, Parmesan cheese and spices of your choice. In @feelgoodfoodie’s video, it was Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Next, cook it in your airfryer at 200ºC for 10 minutes, tossing it halfway through. If you don’t have an airfryer, the foodie comments that you can bake your pasta in the oven at 200ºC for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. However, she also notes that the result will not be as crispy. @feelgoodfoodie then prepared a whipped feta dip by combining feta cheese, Greek yoghurt, garlic and olive oil in a food processor. Lastly, garnish with some tomatoes and maybe some coriander, and you are ready to snack.