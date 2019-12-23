New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. So, why not mark the end of this year and the start of the new in style with these amazing cocktails?

Speaking to brand mixologist, Marson Strydom, below are some of the cocktails he suggests for New Year’s celebrations.

Alcoholic

Margarita Royale. Picture: Supplied

Margarita Royale

This is definitely a good party starter and you get the best of both worlds – the life of tequila and the celebration of bubbles. For this cocktail you can use a coupe glass and garnish with lime wheel.

Ingredients

25ml Herradura tequila

25ml agave syrup

25ml lime juice

Splash of bubbly

Method

Shake tequila, agave and lime over ice. Fine strain into a chilled glass. Add a splash of bubbles.

Bees Knees. Picture: Supplied

Bees Knees

This is elegant, sophisticated and super yummy. For a truly special treat, add a splash of Moet & Chandon. You can use a coupe glass and garnish with lemon zest.

Ingredients

50ml Hendrick’s gin

25ml honey water

25ml lime juice

Method

Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into a chilled glass.

Whisky Collins. Picture: Supplied

Whisky Collins

This is light, refreshing, zesty and super delicious. This is definitely one for the whisky drinkers if they fancy something other than scotch and soda. You can use a highball glass and garnish with lemon zest.

Ingredients

50ml Monkey Shoulder blended malt

25ml simple syrup

25ml lemon juice

Top up soda water

Method

Shake whisky, simple syrup and lemon over ice. Fine strain into glass filled with ice. Add soda.

Non-alcoholic

All these cocktails are made of the Seedlip. Seedlip is a non-alcoholic distilled spirit, which is great for making non-alcoholic drinks.

Garden Collins. Picture: Supplied

Garden Collins

Ingredients

50ml Seedlip Garden

25ml pear puree

25ml lemon juice

Top up soda water

Method

Shake Seedlip, pear and lemon over ice. Fine stain into glass filled with ice. Add soda water.

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Mint, thyme, edible flower

Rosemary Booch. Picture: Supplied

Rosemary Booch

Ingredients

50ml Seedlip Garden

Top up Kombucha

Method

Build all ingredients in a glass filled with ice.

Glass: Tumbler

Garnish: Rosemary