New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. So, why not mark the end of this year and the start of the new in style with these amazing cocktails?
Speaking to brand mixologist, Marson Strydom, below are some of the cocktails he suggests for New Year’s celebrations.
Alcoholic
Margarita Royale
This is definitely a good party starter and you get the best of both worlds – the life of tequila and the celebration of bubbles. For this cocktail you can use a coupe glass and garnish with lime wheel.
Ingredients
25ml Herradura tequila
25ml agave syrup
25ml lime juice
Splash of bubbly
Method
Shake tequila, agave and lime over ice. Fine strain into a chilled glass. Add a splash of bubbles.
Bees Knees
This is elegant, sophisticated and super yummy. For a truly special treat, add a splash of Moet & Chandon. You can use a coupe glass and garnish with lemon zest.
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick’s gin
25ml honey water
25ml lime juice
Method
Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into a chilled glass.
Whisky Collins
This is light, refreshing, zesty and super delicious. This is definitely one for the whisky drinkers if they fancy something other than scotch and soda. You can use a highball glass and garnish with lemon zest.
Ingredients
50ml Monkey Shoulder blended malt
25ml simple syrup
25ml lemon juice
Top up soda water
Method
Shake whisky, simple syrup and lemon over ice. Fine strain into glass filled with ice. Add soda.
Non-alcoholic
All these cocktails are made of the Seedlip. Seedlip is a non-alcoholic distilled spirit, which is great for making non-alcoholic drinks.
Garden Collins
Ingredients
50ml Seedlip Garden
25ml pear puree
25ml lemon juice
Top up soda water
Method
Shake Seedlip, pear and lemon over ice. Fine stain into glass filled with ice. Add soda water.
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Mint, thyme, edible flower
Rosemary Booch
Ingredients
50ml Seedlip Garden
Top up Kombucha
Method
Build all ingredients in a glass filled with ice.
Glass: Tumbler
Garnish: Rosemary