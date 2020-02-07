Just like fresh flowers and heart-shaped chocolates, the colour red is as romantic and should be a part of your Valentine's Day plans.

Here are five cocktails that you can make to celebrate the special day.

Anthurium. Picture: Supplied

Anthurium by Burdett Geiling – Vicious Virgin Bar Cape Town

Ingredients

50ml Bacardi Ocho

20ml hibiscus syrup

20ml passionfruit pulp

20ml fresh lime

30ml pineapple juice

2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters

Garnish: The Foraged flower of fynbos

Method

Add all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, fine strain into glass.

Raspberry & Cherry Collins. Picture: Supplied

Raspberry and Cherry Collins – Jody Rahme, Vicious Virgin Bar

Ingredients

50ml Tanqueray London Dry

30ml raspberry and cherry syrup

25ml fresh lemon juice

10ml dry vermouth (Optional)

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Topped with Soda Water

Garnish: Mint sprig

Raspberry and cherry syrup

Add 160g raspberries and 160g cherries to 500ml sugar syrup.

Blend fine strain and bottle.

Simple syrup: Equal parts water to granulated sugar.

Method

Combine and build all ingredients into a glass and serve.

Negroni Twist. Picture: Supplied

Negroni Twist – George Hunter, Marble Johannesburg

Ingredients

25ml Monkey 47

25ml Martini Rosso

25ml Campari

2 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Method

Build all ingredients into a tumbler glass and stir.

Cazador Twist. Picture: Alexi Portokallis

Cazador Twist - George Hunter, Marble Johannesburg

Ingredients

60ml Bacardi Ocho

30ml lime juice

15ml maple syrup

10ml Crème de Cassis

2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters

Absinthe Rinse

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, strain into glass and serve.

Saint's tipple. Picture: Supplied

Saints’ Tipple Owen O’Reilly – SIP Exclusive, Cape Town

Ingredients

35ml Bulleit Bourbon

25ml Boplaas Ruby Port

15ml Bols white cacao

4 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters

Garnish: A twist of orange skin expressed over the top of the drink.

Method

Add all ingredients to a glass beaker and fill with ice. Stir for about one minute until chilled and diluted to taste. Strain from beaker over fresh ice into glass and garnish.