Just like fresh flowers and heart-shaped chocolates, the colour red is as romantic and should be a part of your Valentine's Day plans.
Here are five cocktails that you can make to celebrate the special day.
Anthurium by Burdett Geiling – Vicious Virgin Bar Cape Town
Ingredients
50ml Bacardi Ocho
20ml hibiscus syrup
20ml passionfruit pulp
20ml fresh lime
30ml pineapple juice
2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters
Garnish: The Foraged flower of fynbos
Method
Add all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, fine strain into glass.
Raspberry and Cherry Collins – Jody Rahme, Vicious Virgin Bar
Ingredients
50ml Tanqueray London Dry
30ml raspberry and cherry syrup
25ml fresh lemon juice
10ml dry vermouth (Optional)
3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Topped with Soda Water
Garnish: Mint sprig
Raspberry and cherry syrup
Add 160g raspberries and 160g cherries to 500ml sugar syrup.
Blend fine strain and bottle.
Simple syrup: Equal parts water to granulated sugar.
Method
Combine and build all ingredients into a glass and serve.
Negroni Twist – George Hunter, Marble Johannesburg
Ingredients
25ml Monkey 47
25ml Martini Rosso
25ml Campari
2 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters
Method
Build all ingredients into a tumbler glass and stir.
Cazador Twist - George Hunter, Marble Johannesburg
Ingredients
60ml Bacardi Ocho
30ml lime juice
15ml maple syrup
10ml Crème de Cassis
2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters
Absinthe Rinse
Method
Combine all ingredients in a shaker, strain into glass and serve.
Saints’ Tipple Owen O’Reilly – SIP Exclusive, Cape Town
Ingredients
35ml Bulleit Bourbon
25ml Boplaas Ruby Port
15ml Bols white cacao
4 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters
Garnish: A twist of orange skin expressed over the top of the drink.
Method
Add all ingredients to a glass beaker and fill with ice. Stir for about one minute until chilled and diluted to taste. Strain from beaker over fresh ice into glass and garnish.