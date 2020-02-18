Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table, Catherine Clark, unpacks the benefits of bone broth and how to use it.

Clark says that for thousands of years people all around the world have been using bone broth to help with all kinds of health conditions.

“From the South Americans and the Caribbeaners to the Japanese, Middle Easterners and even us Africans – each culture has said to have unique bone broth recipes that were passed down from generation to generation with the promise of good health. Although there is no recently published research on bone broth itself, there is plenty of evidence that suggests that drinking it is beneficial to your health,” she says.

She also adds that bone broth contains a mountain of vitamins and minerals.

“Animal bones are rich in calcium, magnesium, and potassium in addition to containing phosphorus, vitamins A & K, amino acids and even essential fatty acids. Also, it contains gelatine, which boasts many benefits from helping ease joint pain and improving digestion to managing blood sugar and improving sleep quality,” says Clark.

Below, Clark offers the scoop on how you can take your bone soup (powder).

Add it to soups or stew

Though a pretty obvious choice, adding a tablespoon or two of bone broth to your soups and stews will not only improve the taste but will raise the nutritional benefits too!

Make a smoothie

Add one tablespoon of bone broth powder to a mixture of your favourite fruit, yoghurt, and ice, and voila you have a health-packed smoothie!

Take it straight

You can’t go wrong here, but be warned it may take some getting used to. Just remember to mix with warm water.

Make a marinade

Skip the MSG-filled condiments and baste your meat with a mixture of fresh herbs and bone broth powder to bring out the flavour!

Mix with your eggs

Fluff up your scrambled eggs whilst ensuring that breakfast is your most wholesome meal of the day.