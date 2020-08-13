5 ways to jazz up your warm drinks

It is cold out there and to keep warm we are wrapping our hands around all sorts of winter drinks. We are drinking more coffee, hot chocolate, tea and other beverages that warm us from the inside. Cold weather can affect your health in several ways. But a warm drink, especially one packed with nutrients and antioxidants, can help you feel cosy and help protect against various infections by boosting your immunity. But what if you want to spice up your drink a tad? Barman at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, AJ Snetler shares details of the ingredients of some of his favourite warm drinks. A winter tea to warm you up Ingredients

1 chai tea bag per person

180ml milk

30ml warm water

Bourbon, rum or whiskey to taste

Method

Add all the ingredients to a pot and heat, after which you can add sugar to taste. Strain and serve with an orange peel for extra flavour.

Boozy hot chocolate

For a decadent version of hot chocolate, add a spoon of coffee to your hot chocolate, along with a bit of cream to complement the milk. Next, add a shot of orange liqueur such as Cointreau, or a naartjie version like Van Der Hum. There’s plenty of variety and versatility to achieve that boozy hot chocolate, so don’t be afraid to experiment. You could even consider Frangelico and Kahlua as options. But if you’re after that extra kick, choose Bourbon or rum.

Pre-mixes to add to your coffee

Yes, you can create your own pre-mixed addition to your coffee. These are perfect for those who are prepared to try something different to enjoy a new version of their usual cuppa.

For flavoured condensed milk

Ingredients

1 can of condensed milk

1 to 2 chai tea bags

100ml warm water

Method

Warm condensed milk in the microwave, add water and tea bags, then let it steep until cool. Strain and bottle. You can add one to two teaspoons of this to your coffee.

For nutty sugar

Ingredients

500g white sugar

100g crushed hazelnuts

50ml Frangelico

500ml water

Method

Toast the hazelnuts in the oven at 180ºC for about 10 minutes. Add sugar and mix it. Add Frangelico and mix again. Toast for another 5 minutes, remove and add to 500ml boiling water on the stove. Boil the mixture for 10 minutes or until the sugar has dissolved. Add a pinch of salt. Strain, and bottle once cooled. You can add this to your coffee as desired.