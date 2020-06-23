5 ways with potatoes

Versatile and filling, potatoes can be cooked in a slow cooker, steamed on the stove, or even baked in the oven.

No matter how many people want to badmouth potatoes for its carbs and the habit of soaking up oil in French fries, some of us will keep coming back. Potatoes actually fit perfectly into a healthy eating plan.

The other thing about potatoes is how there are so many ways to prepare them. So, if you are not sure what to make for dinner or supper? Here are five easy ways to enjoy some smashing spuds.

Creamy mashed potatoes. Picture: Supplied

Creamy mashed potatoes

Mashed potato has its own creamy texture. Just a little bit of milk and oil is enough to make it smooth. Try out your own flavours with different herbs and spices.

Serves: 8