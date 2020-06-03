6 quick hacks for reheating pizza perfectly

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I know people who eat leftover pizza cold because they are too lazy to warm it up or for the fact that once reheated, it never comes out quite the same as when it arrived. However, the experts at Domino’s recently took to their website to share quick hacks for reheating pizza perfectly. The pizza chain’s Australian arm does admit it still will not be perfect but notes that the results will be far better than the old ways. So, for the love of leftovers, they shared the best ways to give you a second run at that pizza which may even rival the fresh piping hot perfection itself. Crust a la Churro Never one to shy away from a creative cooking solution, this culinary sensation originates from the Domino’s Japan team. Simply remove all crusts from your leftover slices, fry them up in a butter doused pan, and add icing sugar. Sweet, salty, doughy deliciousness.

Microwave magic. Picture: Domino's

Microwave magic

For those feeling next level hangry, who are keen to get stuck into their leftovers but want to step it up from the fridge, this hack goes down as the easiest (but not necessarily the most reliable) in history. To prevent a soggy slice, add a half-full cup of water to the microwave with your pizza and heat for around 30 seconds. Crispiness not guaranteed, but worth a shot.

Toasted slice sandwich

Is it a sandwich, is it a slice? Meeting somewhere in the cheesy middle, this hack takes care of two slices in one reheat. Layer two slices, toppings facing inwards, and place in a sandwich press or waffle iron for the crunchy crust on the outside and melted cheese and toppings on the inside. Need we say more?

Apply those appliances. Picture: Domino's

Apply those appliances

If you’re simply looking to relive the first time around with your piping hot pizza, reheating your slice in an oven, hot pan or air fryer is your best bet. Resulting in a crispy base, fluffy dough, and melted cheese, patience, and those appliances that are going to get you closest to that fresh pizza feeling.

Toppings omelette

For anyone who has not quite come around to legitimising pizza as a breakfast food, this may just change your mind. Crack a couple of eggs and scrape your leftover toppings into an omelette. Because eggs equal breakfast, and for anyone who tells you differently, you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. Just don’t be too quick to ditch the crust.

Crust beats chips any day. Picture: Domino's

Dippy crust

When ordering your pizza and you know you’re likely to have leftovers, add a dipping sauce to your cart. Now you can put any leftover crust to good use the next day by breaking them off for dipsticks with that already pre-ordered dipping sauce. And if you’ve already made a toppings omelette, cut up all your remaining crust, reheat and you’ll have even more dough dippers.