Cheese boards may not be the main important thing at Christmas tables, but with the right creation, it can be a perfect addition to any Christmas party or dinner.
With tips from a specialist cheese retailer, Slate Cheese, this is how you can go about creating a perfect Christmas cheeseboard.
Fewer cheeses - bigger pieces
Don’t be tempted to crowd the board with a dozen different cheeses. Generous pieces of three or four excellent cheeses allow your guests to focus on each one and savour them. Sometimes one outstanding cheese is just enough.
Balance is the name of the game
You should aim to create a balance of flavours, textures, colours and shapes - something creamy and soft, something hard and mature, and something blue and crumbly.
How much cheese to serve