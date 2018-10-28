Everyone has their perfect braai sauce, this one is an American classic!
For a perfectly smooth sauce, strain the onion and garlic bits out after cooking. This sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Three to six servings (makes 3/4 cup)
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup grated onion
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- Pinch ground cayenne pepper, or more as needed
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3/4 teaspoon liquid smoke
Method
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Add the onion, allspice and cayenne pepper; cook for about 2 minutes, stirring, until the onion has softened.
- Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Add the ketchup, mustard, brown sugar, cider vinegar, molasses, Worcestershire and liquid smoke.
- Once the mixture starts to bubble, reduce the heat to low and cook for about 10 minutes, until slightly reduced and thickened.
- Let cool before serving or storing