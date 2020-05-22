According to TikTok, we've been eating vanilla ice cream wrong

Vanilla ice cream is a freezer staple in most homes. In a cone, on its own or paired with warm apple pie, it always seems to go down a treat.

However, in a recent TikTok, it was revealed that we’ve all been wrongly eating the treat this whole time. According to the user @fashionlush, you need to be eating your ice cream with a drizzle of olive oil and flaky sea salt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Sutaria (@ritualsofthekitchen) on May 25, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT



That’s correct. One of the main ingredients in Italian cooking is actually supposed to enhance the vanilla flavour in ice cream.





According to the food blog Honestly Yum, “The grassiness and fruitiness of extra virgin olive oil and the delicate brininess of the sea salt flakes brings out the flavor of the vanilla and adds a wonderful, rich subtleness to the ice cream.”





Those who have tried the dessert hack in response to @fashionluch’s original post, were mostly surprised by how good it tasted. One TikTok user with the user name @awesomelyus1234 said “Wait, it's actually so good.” However, others weren’t so sure. Another Tiktoker, @aryizzle, thought the concoction was “gross”.



