According to TikTok, we've been eating vanilla ice cream wrong
Vanilla ice cream is a freezer staple in most homes. In a cone, on its own or paired with warm apple pie, it always seems to go down a treat.
However, in a recent TikTok, it was revealed that we’ve all been wrongly eating the treat this whole time. According to the user @fashionlush, you need to be eating your ice cream with a drizzle of olive oil and flaky sea salt.
That’s correct. One of the main ingredients in Italian cooking is actually supposed to enhance the vanilla flavour in ice cream.
According to the food blog Honestly Yum, “The grassiness and fruitiness of extra virgin olive oil and the delicate brininess of the sea salt flakes brings out the flavor of the vanilla and adds a wonderful, rich subtleness to the ice cream.”
Those who have tried the dessert hack in response to @fashionluch’s original post, were mostly surprised by how good it tasted. One TikTok user with the user name @awesomelyus1234 said “Wait, it's actually so good.” However, others weren’t so sure. Another Tiktoker, @aryizzle, thought the concoction was “gross”.
If you’re looking to spice up this classic the next time you're digging into a scoop, be sure to raid the pantry for some salt and olive oil before gobbling up your scoops because, as @fashionlush puts it, you’ll want to thank her later for the delicious dessert hack.