Banana tea: new lockdown craze to help you sleep

I was scrolling through the internet last week when I came across what happens to be the next big health trend – banana tea.

I had never heard of it, so I decided to do some research in order to see what all the fuss is about. It turns out that there are lots of health benefits, it is easy to make, it makes use of wasted banana skins and most it aids sleep.

Bananas are delicious, you can stir them into yoghurt and drizzle honey over it, or have them as an on-the-go snack. But banana tea for sleep?

Well, with the stress of the pandemic keeping life on hold, it is being promoted as the answer to the stresses and strains of life in lockdown.

The trend has become so popular it has gathered some high-profile supporters.