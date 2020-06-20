BLT recipe to say 'I love you to Dad'
Just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday June 21, you can say “I love you dad” with a personalised hamper of bacon, beef, venison, ham, salami and sausages to salts, sauces, relishes, jams, rubs and UMAMI dust.
What about DIY kits inspired by fan favourite Bacon on Brie breakfasts as served at the iconic Oranjezicht Farmers Market in Cape Town over the past few years?
Or sign dad up for one of Richard Bosman's courses which focus on charcuterie block work and the making of sausages, chorizo and bacon.
To book a spot for you and your dad visit richardbosman.me/courses or email [email protected]
Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats has launched an online store Richardbosman.co.za/ as well as home deliveries in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.
BLT Recipe:
Note that this recipe SERVES 1 – increase quantities according to amount of people serving
Ingredients
- 1 ciabatta roll, cut in half
- 1 egg
- 40g portion bacon, cooked
- 2 tablespoons baconnaise
- 2 slices fresh tomato
- Rocket
- Black pepper
Method
1. Beat the egg in a dish large enough to fit the ciabatta
2. Place the ciabatta, cut side down in the egg and let the egg soak into the bread
3. Fry the eggy ciabatta in a non-stick pan until the egg is just cooked
4. Remove the ciabatta, spread baconnaise on both sides
5. Place the tomato, then 40g bacon and then rocket onto the ciabatta
6. Add a grind of black pepper
7. Cut in half
8. Serve with lots of serviettes