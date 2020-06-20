BLT recipe to say 'I love you to Dad'

Just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday June 21, you can say “I love you dad” with a personalised hamper of bacon, beef, venison, ham, salami and sausages to salts, sauces, relishes, jams, rubs and UMAMI dust.

What about DIY kits inspired by fan favourite Bacon on Brie breakfasts as served at the iconic Oranjezicht Farmers Market in Cape Town over the past few years?

Or sign dad up for one of Richard Bosman's courses which focus on charcuterie block work and the making of sausages, chorizo and bacon.

To book a spot for you and your dad visit richardbosman.me/courses or email [email protected]

Richard Bosman’s Quality Cured Meats has launched an online store Richardbosman.co.za/ as well as home deliveries in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.