CBD Mint Pea Pesto Crostini Topped with Burrata, Prosciutto and Balsamic Reduction. Picture by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm.

Put a wholesome twist on your favourite recipes by adding your daily serving of CBD hemp oil. Cannabis chef and founder of The Herb Somm, Jamie Evans, says these recipes contain non-intoxicating cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

But if you wish to have a more elevated experience and have access to THC-infused olive oil or a THC tincture, you can skip the CBD oil and use your desired amount of THC oil.

However, be aware that a specific cannabis variety's THC and CBD levels can vary, so be sure to know your product well before using it and be mindful of your metabolism.

CBD Mint Pea Pesto Crostini Topped with Burrata, Prosciutto and Balsamic Reduction

Serving Size: 15 - 16 pieces

Ingredients

Crostini

1 large French baguette

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Balsamic Reduction

½ cup Balsamic vinegar

½ tablespoon honey

CBD Mint Pea Pesto

1 package organic frozen peas, thawed

½ cup fresh mint

1 garlic clove

1/3 cup feta cheese

1 tablespoon CBD olive oil

½ lemon, juiced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Crostini Toppings

Burrata cheese

Prosciutto

Edible Flowers (optional)

Method

Starting with the homemade crostini, preheat your oven to 170 degrees. While the oven is heating up, cut the French baguette into thin slices and coat each side with extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and a dash of black pepper. Place the bread slices onto a foil-lined baking sheet and put into the oven. Bake for 10 minutes, and then flip the crostinis. Bake for another 10 minutes. Once the bread turns golden brown, remove from heat. While the bread is baking, make the Balsamic reduction. Using a small saucepan, add the balsamic vinegar and honey and heat until it reaches a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until vinegar is at least half of the original amount (around 10 minutes). Remove from heat. Next, use a blender or food processor to blend together the peas, mint, garlic, feta, CBD olive oil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Blend for about 30 seconds and then taste to see if you need to add more salt or pepper. Using a spoon, scoop out the CBD mint pea pesto and place on top of the crostinis. Top with a slice of Burrata cheese and then garnish with a piece of prosciutto and edible flowers if desired. Drizzle the Balsamic reduction on top and serve immediately.

Lavender and Lemon CBD Collins. Picture by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm.

Lavender and Lemon CBD Collins

Serving size: 1

Ingredients

Lavender Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 ½ cups sugar

3tbsp dried lavender flowers

CBD Collins

45ml gin

30ml lemon juice

30ml lavender simple syrup

1 dropper full CBD oil

1 cup ice

sparkling water

Method

Begin by making the Lavender Simple Syrup. Add the water and lavender to a small saucepan and begin to heat. Once it reaches a boil, add sugar and stir until it dissolves. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool before straining out the lavender. Store in an airtight bottle or canning jar. Next, add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until well blended, pour into a glass with ice, and top with a splash of your favourite sparkling water. Gently stir, then garnish with a food-grade lavender sprig and a slice of lemon.



