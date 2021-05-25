Celebrate Africa Day with these coffee recipes

Have you ever had a cup of coffee so good, you end up calling your waiter at the coffee shop to ask about the coffee’s origin?

Chances are that it would be an African blend and you will probably not have coffee from another region ever again.

That happened to me 15 years ago when I was at Durban International, while waiting to board my first flight to Johannesburg and then to Hong Kong. I was in matric and had written a test at my school in Richards Bay and then we had to rush to the airport.

I plonked myself on a seat at the coffee shop, ordered coffee and it was so good, I couldn’t resist asking the waiter where it was from. I now only ever have African coffee.

Freshly ground and roasted coffee has become a lifestyle for so many young Africans across the continent, with others even starting coffee clubs and alerting each other to new brands to try out.

The coffee connoisseur is also becoming increasingly African, which is great to see. Hence we are also seeing more speciality coffees and tasting experiences in coffee shops.

It’s no surprise that one of the continent’s biggest exports is coffee, and that’s thanks to the sub-Saharan region having the ideal climatic conditions to produce high-end coffee beans.

Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda produce some of the finest coffee beans, which is not surprising as those countries actually have traditions and ceremonies that celebrate coffee.

So why not celebrate Africa Day by using one of our finest products – coffee?

Coffee works well in sweet and savoury dishes. It complements the flavour of chocolate – be it in a mousse, a cake or truffles. In savoury dishes, it adds a depth of flavour, and using it in a marinade or as a rub will enhance the flavour of the meat.

Coffee Cardamom Cake

Coffee Cardamom Cake. Picture: Jennifer Bruce

Ingredients

200g butter, softened

250ml castor sugar

4 eggs

45ml coffee powder dissolved in 15ml boiling water

10ml ground cardamom

500ml flour

10ml baking powder

Icing:

20-30ml brewed coffee to mix

500ml sifted icing sugar

pistachio nuts for sprinkling

chocolate-coated coffee beans for decorating

Method

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Beat in coffee.

Sift the cardamom, flour and baking powder and fold into the creamed mixture.

Spoon mixture into a greased 23cm ring pan and bake at 180°C for 20-30 minutes until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Remove cake from the oven and cool in the pan for 5 minutes before turning out on to a cooling rack.

Cool completely, then pour over icing.

Sprinkle with pistachio nuts and decorate with chocolate-covered coffee beans.

Icing: Add enough coffee to the icing sugar to make a stiff glacé icing.

Coffee Pecan Brownies (Makes 15)

Coffee pecan brownies. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Ingredients

375ml castor sugar

225g butter

160ml cocoa powder

15ml ground filter coffee

3 eggs

5ml vanilla extract

310ml flour

50g pecan nuts, chopped

Topping:

80ml brewed filter coffee

200g chocolate discs

extra pecan nuts for decoration

Method

Combine the sugar, butter, cocoa and coffee in a saucepan and heat gently until the butter has melted. Remove from the heat and cool for five minutes.

Beat in the eggs one at a time until the mixture is smooth and well blended. Mix in the vanilla and flour. Fold through flour and pecan nuts. Spoon mixture into a lined and greased 26x18cm lamington pan and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes until a skewer inserted into the mixture comes out clean.

Allow to cool in the pan. Remove and place on a cooling rack. Spoon over the topping and allow to set. Cut into 15 squares, decorating each with a pecan nut.

Topping: Melt chocolate and coffee together in a microwave.

Coffee Daiquiri

Coffee Daiquiri PICTURE: Scott Schuman for The Washington Post

Ingredients

Ice cubes

45ml Jamaican rum

22ml fresh lime juice

22ml coffee-flavoured liqueur

15ml brown sugar syrup

Lime wheel, for garnish

Method

For The Brown Sugar Syrup

To make brown sugar syrup, combine 1 cup packed light brown sugar and half a cup of water in a small saucepan

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.

Reduce the heat to medium-low; cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat.

Cool thoroughly before serving or storing in an airtight container (up to several months).

For the Daiquiri

Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice cubes.

Add the rum, lime juice, liqueur and brown sugar syrup; seal and shake until well chilled.

Strain into a cocktail (martini) glass.

Garnish with the lime wheel.

Coffee-rubbed Steak

Coffee rubbed steak with potato and feta crush. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Coffee-Rubbed Steak with Potato and Feta Crush

Ingredients

4x 200g steaks

15ml olive oil

For the rub

30ml ground filter coffee

15ml smoked paprika

15ml brown sugar

5ml mustard powder

10ml salt flakes

a good grinding of black pepper

5ml ground coriander

5ml dried oregano

5ml ground ginger

5ml chilli powder

POTATOES

250g baby potatoes, scrubbed

50g butter

200g feta cheese

a handful of fresh thyme leaves

salt and pepper

Method

Rub the steaks with olive oil on both sides.

RUB: Combine the ground coffee, paprika, sugar, mustard powder, salt, pepper, coriander, oregano, ginger and chilli powder and mix well. Rub the mixture on both sides of the steaks.

Cook in a griddle pan or on a braai until done to your liking.

Remove and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with crushed potatoes.

POTATOES: Put the potatoes into a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to the boil and cook until the potatoes are soft.

Remove from the heat and drain off the water. Add the butter, feta, thyme and seasoning to the saucepan.

Using a potato masher, lightly crush the potatoes, blending them with the rest of the ingredients.

Recipes: IOL Archives & The Washington Post