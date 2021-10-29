Celebrating World Vegan Day? Try these meat and dairy-free recipes

If you are thinking about giving veganism a try (or if you’re already vegan and could use a few new ideas), here are three delicious recipes that will inspire you to give up animal products forever, courtesy of ProVeg South Africa. The organisation challenges everyone to try their veggie challenge, which is a 30-day campaign that will support you to have a few meat-free days a week, go vegetarian or completely vegan. The challenge is completely free and provides you with everything you need to know about a plant-based diet, delicious recipes, meal plans, and more. So, ahead of World Vegan Day, they bring you a bumper collection of mouthwatering recipes created by some of their veggie challenge ambassadors.

Linguine napoletana by chef Claire Roberto Serves: 8 Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (plus more for serving) 1 bunch of fresh basil, chiffonade 1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped 1 kg ripe tomatoes, blanched + skinned 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Pink salt Freshly cracked black pepper 480g gluten-free linguine (rice pasta works well)

Method Put a pan on medium heat, add one tablespoon of olive oil, the onion, and then cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden. Add garlic, basil stalks, cook for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.

Season with a tiny pinch of pink salt, black pepper, then continue cooking for around 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Fill large pot three-quarters of the way up with boiling water, add a pinch of pink salt and set over high heat to bring back to the boil. Add the linguine, cook according to packet instructions – usually it is approximately 8 minutes to al dente (you want it to still have a bit of a bite to it).

Once the pasta is cooked, ladle out 1 cup of the cooking water and set it aside. Drain pasta and tip it back into the pot. Immediately add the linguine into the sauce, along with a small splash of the pasta cooking water to loosen it all and add some creamy depth to the sauce (if needed). Serve with more fresh basil, a drizzle of olive oil, and a good crack of black pepper.

Hearty mushroom and split lentil dhal by Leozette Roode Ingredients 1 cup dried split red lentils, rinsed

2 cups vegan stock (vegetable or beef powder stock) 2 tsp coconut oil (or canola oil) for frying 1 red onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced 3 tsp Pesto Princess chermoula paste ½ tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp ground coriander 330g white button mushrooms, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and grated 1 tsp ground onion powder 1 tsp ground garlic powder

2 tsp Pesto Princess chermoula paste 2 tbsp soy sauce ¼ - ½ tsp chili flakes (optional)

2 cups coconut milk 1 tbsp lemon juice Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander Pesto Princess coriander and chilli pesto Method

Rinse the lentils until the water runs clear using a sieve. Set aside. Heat the coconut oil in a non-stick pot. Add the onion and fry until translucent. Add a tablespoon of hot water if needed.

Add the garlic and fry until brown and fragrant. Add the Pesto Princess chermoula paste, cumin, coriander, and turmeric and mix to coat all of the onion and garlic. Add the sliced mushrooms and fry until soft. Add a tablespoon of hot water if needed.

Add the grated carrots and mix through. Transfer the rinsed and drained lentils to the pot along with the two cups of stock. Place the lid on the pot and simmer over low heat.

When almost all of the water has been absorbed, add the coconut milk, garlic powder, onion powder, soy sauce, lemon juice, chilli flakes, and extra Pesto Princess chermoula paste. Stir the ingredients well. Return the lid to the pot and simmer further until the lentils are cooked soft. Stir occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with fresh coriander.

Serve with rice, naan, or rotis and a dollop of Pesto Princess coriander and chilli pesto. Carrot lox by The Leaf Eaters Ingredients

2-3 large carrots ½ tsp liquid smoke 2 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar 2 tbsp sunflower oil ¼ tsp sea salt or to taste

1 tsp maple syrup 1 sheet of nori cut into small pieces Method

Use a vegetable peeler to slice the carrots lengthwise into thin ribbons. Steam the carrot ribbons for roughly 5 minutes. You want them soft but not mushy. Remove the carrots and place them in a bowl to cool slightly.