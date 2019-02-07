Tanariva Custard Picture supplied

Chocolate Tanariva custard, raspberry ganache, strawberry and buttermilk ice cream, berry salsa



Serves 4





Ingredients:





Garnish

Mint sprigs

1 punnet raspberries





Tanariva Custard

125g milk

50g yolks

25g sugar

145g Tanariva chocolate

125g cream Method

Pour the milk in a sauce pot and bring to the boil. In a bowl mix the egg yolk and sugar, pout the heated milk over the yolk mix and whisk to mix. Put the bowl over a double boiler (a sauce pan filled with water and it needs to boil slightly) Cook mixture, stirring continuously until it coats the spoon. Pour mixture through a strainer over the chocolate and mix with a blender. Let it cool slightly then fold in the whipped cream. Pour in moulds and freeze to set. Once frozen unmould and leave in refrigerator.





Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream

250ml cream

4 egg yolks

55gr sugar

250ml buttermilk

160gr strawberry puree Method

Pour the cream in a sauce pot and bring to the boil. In a bowl mix the egg yolk and sugar, pout the heated cream over the yolk mix and whisk to mix. Put the bowl over a double boiler (a sauce pan filled with water and it needs to boil slightly) Cook mixture, stirring continuously until it coats the spoon. Strain mixture in a bowl and add the buttermilk and strawberry purée and blend with a stick blender Refrigerate for 12 hours and pour in an ice cream machine until set.





Raspberry Ganache

100g raspberry purée

5g glucose

1g pectin

15g sugar

110g dark chocolate

60gr milk chocolate Method

Melt both chocolates in a bowl and set aside In a saucepot mix the raspberry puree and glucose and bring to a simmer Add the sugar and pectin and bring to the boil. Let it cook for 2 minutes while stirring continuously. Take off the heat and pour over the melted chocolate. Blend it with a hand blender until its well mixed in. Pour in moulds and let it set.

Berry Salsa

½ cup strawberries washed, hulled and cut in quarters

½ cup blackberries cut in half

½ cup raspberries cut in half

1tblsp castor sugar

2 x mint leaves

Put all ingredients in a bowl and cover with cling wrap for 10 minutes so that the fruits can seep in the sugar.





To Assemble





Make a line across the plate with the berry salsa.





Place the Tanavaria custard slightly off centre of the plate on the salsa.





Place the ice cream next to the tanavaria.





Garnish with raspberry truffles, torn raspberries, sprigs of mint.



























