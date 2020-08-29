Delicious baked goods you should make this weekend

Boredom usually leads to social media stalking, endless television marathons, and, of course, ordering your favourite takeout. But it can also lead to some quality time in the kitchen. That said, the weekend is the ideal time to bake. Healthy baking recipes are a great way to get creative in the kitchen. So, if you are looking for new recipes to tackle, Faaiza Omar, who is also known as The Stylish Baker, shares below two recipes that will help inspire you. Want to make flake biscuits from scratch? No problem. Craving some old fashion lamingtons? Omar has got a recipe for that, too. Flake biscuits. Picture: Supplied Flake biscuits

Ingredients

250g butter

½ cup icing sugar

5 tbsp cocoa

3 tbsp cornflour

⅓ cup roasted almonds crushed

1 ½ flake crumbled

2 cups cake flour (enough to make a soft dough)

Method

Cream butter and icing sugar. Add the cocoa, cake flour, cornflour flour, crushed almonds, and flake, mix to make soft biscuit dough, flatten to half a cm thick, roughen up the surface using a fork. Cut into 1cm by 5cm bars.

Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Drizzle generously with melted chocolate, top with flake, and drizzle with chocolate again.

Old fashion lamingtons. Picture: Supplied

Old fashion lamingtons

Ingredients

Sponge

4 eggs

1 cup of sugar

2 tsp vanilla essence

3 cups cake flour

225g butter (melted)

1 ½ cup milk (warm)

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tsp cream of tartar

Method

Mix the butter and 1 cup of milk set aside, mix ½ cup milk with cream of tartar, set aside.

Whip together eggs, sugar, vanilla essence. Add the butter or milk and sifted flour or bicarbonate, mix. Add the milk or cream of tartar. Pour into a 25cm x 39cm rectangle cake tin. Bake for 20min at 180 degrees Celsius.

Allow to cool completely, cut into 4cm squares.

Lamington syrup

Ingredients

180g butter

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 ½ cup water

1 ½ cup icing sugar

Method

Mix the above in a saucepan, whisk over medium heat, bring to a boil. Dip the cakes in the syrup and coat in coconut.