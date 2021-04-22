Delicious recipes to try from Margaret Hirsch’s new vegan cookbook

Co-founder and the chief operations officer of appliance and electronics retailer Hirsch's, Margaret Hirsch, is set to launch her first vegan cookbook, Hirsch’s Vegan Cookbook.

Hirsch has been a vegetarian for most of her life and more recently became vegan.

She said she is delighted that she took the plunge.

“Consuming a plant-based diet has made a huge difference to my health. I feel so much fitter and seem to have more energy than some people half my age. However, it’s not an easy route. It takes a lot of discipline, courage, and preparation.

“My book shows that you don’t have to eat boring food if you’re vegan. There are a lot of fantastic options you can eat that are really good for you. Meals are quick and easy to prepare, your grocery bill will be much lighter, and you will feel so much better too,” said Hirsch.

Here are some of her favourite recipes from the book that you can try at home.

Lentil tacos

INGREDIENTS

2 cans of cooked lentils, well rinsed

1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbs olive oil

½ tsp chilli powder

¾ tsp cumin

½ tsp red pepper flakes (use more or less depending on how spicy you want them!)

½ tsp sea salt

For the taco toppings

1 diced green pepper

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 chopped avocado

4 grated carrots

½ cup salsa

Small corn or wheat tacos

METHOD

Heat the olive oil in a large pan.

Add the chopped onion and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.

Add the lentils and spices.

Cook until completely heated while mashing with a large spoon. Continue cooking while you prepare the toppings.

Prepare the green peppers, carrots, cilantro, avocado, and salsa.

Remove the mashed lentils from heat and place them in a bowl.

Set out the tacos, begin by filling them with the lentil mixture and then add your toppings and enjoy.

Zucchini and tomato casserole

INGREDIENTS

3 large zucchinis, about 500g thinly sliced

3 large tomatoes, puréed

6 cloves garlic, mashed

60ml chopped parsley

125ml chopped green onions

1 lemon, squeezed

15ml vinegar

45ml olive oil

10ml salt

5ml black pepper

5ml chilli powder, Mexican, or another type

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Mix puréed tomato, garlic, parsley, green onions, lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, and spices in a medium bowl.

Put zucchini slices in a large bowl and pour the puréed tomato mixture over them. Stir well using your hand so that each zucchini slice is coated with the red sauce.

Transfer them to a large baking dish so that the layer is not very thick. Bake for about 45 minutes or the top gets golden.

Serve hot or cold.

Indian winter soup

INGREDIENTS

2 tbs vegetable oil

½ tsp brown mustard seeds

1tsp cumin seeds

2 green chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

1 bay leaf

2 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 parsnip, cut into chunks

200g butternut squash, cut into chunks

200g sweet potato, cut into chunks

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground coriander

1 can of tinned lentils or precooked lentils

2 tomatoes, chopped

Small bunch coriander, chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp lemon juice

METHOD

Heat the oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed pan. Fry the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, chillies, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and turmeric until fragrant and the seeds start to crackle. Tip in the onion and garlic, then cook for 5-8 mins until soft. Stir in the parsnip, butternut, and sweet potato and mix thoroughly, making sure the vegetables are fully coated with the oil and spices. Sprinkle in the paprika, ground coriander, and seasoning, and stir again.

Add tomatoes and 1.7 litres of water. Bring to the boil then turn down and simmer until the vegetables are tender. Then stir in the chopped coriander, ginger, and lemon juice.

Kale and buckwheat salad

INGREDIENTS

1 cup buckwheat (or sub wheat berries, bulgur wheat, quinoa, or other grain)

1 bunch kale finely chopped

4 tbs olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 tbsp lemon zest

½ teaspoon salt

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, very finely chopped (tender stems)

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

1 cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup – 1 cup toasted almonds, chopped, slivered, or sliced

1tbs lemon juice, and more to taste

½ tsp allspice, more to taste

½ tsp cinnamon (optional)

Garnish with avocado, peppadew, and sliced red cabbage.

METHOD

Place buckwheat (or grain of your choice) in a pot of salted water, bring to boil, lower heat, cover, simmer gently until tender, 30-40 minutes. Drain.

Chop kale finely and place in a large bowl. Add oil, salt, garlic, and lemon zest. Massage the kale with clean hands until it becomes tenderised, 4-5 minutes.

Add parsley, onion, pomegranate, almonds, and buckwheat. Toss to combine and add lemon juice and allspice and cinnamon.

Mix and taste, adding more salt, allspice, and lemon to your taste. If making ahead, make sure to re-taste right before serving – the buckwheat will soak up much of the salt and lemon – so usually, I’ll add more.

For extra richness, right before serving, add slices of avocado.

For a colour burst, top with peppadew and sliced red cabbage.

Hirsch’s Vegan Cookbook will be available at all Hirsch’s branches from April 26.