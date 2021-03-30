Deliciously fun ways to eat hot cross buns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hot cross buns are an Easter classic, but you either love them or hate them. They can be enjoyed as a savoury snack with thick slices of mature cheddar cheese or toasted with salted butter and a generous spread of jam for those with a sweet tooth; regardless, these spicy buns are a must-have at every Easter celebration. Taking a creative spin on this classic, we’ve rounded up a few recipes that take these sticky, spicy buns to new levels of deliciousness – even those with a strong aversion will find it hard to resist tucking in. 3 ways to enjoy hot cross buns this Easter: Hot cross bun breakfast sandwich Hot cross buns have sweet and spicy elements that marry beautifully with the sharp and savoury elements of a breakfast sandwich. Mature cheddar, crispy bacon and creamy avocado come together for the ultimate twist on an Easter classic.

Ingredients

6 hot cross buns

6-10 pieces of bacon

6 slices mature cheddar cheese

6 large eggs

Butter (for toasting)

Directions

Fry your eggs and bacon until the bacon is crisp and the eggs are done to your liking.

Slice the buns in half, begin layering with all the toppings, and sandwich together.

Butter both sides of the buns and toast on medium heat until they’re rgolden and the cheese has melted.

Serve hot.

Hot cross bun waffles

Waffles are a breakfast food (and dessert) that nobody can ever resist. So why not make them even more tempting with this festive Easter twist? If you prefer more of a crunch when it comes to eating anything sweet, these crispy hot cross bun waffles drenched in warm syrup are the Easter treat for you.

Ingredients

2 fruit hot cross buns sliced in halves

1 egg

20ml milk

10ml whipping cream

5g cacao

1 tbs brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of ginger powder

1 tsp of butter, for toasting

Directions

Add milk, cinnamon, ginger powder, nutmeg and sugar to the beaten egg and stir until combined.

Turn on your waffle iron and use the knob of butter to grease each of the sides.

Drench each of the halves of the hot cross buns in the egg mixture until well coated.

Place a hot cross bun slice in the centre of the waffle iron and close lid while applying gentle pressure.

Cook for one to two minutes, or until browned and slightly crispy on the outside.

Plate and serve with toppings of your choice.

Hot cross bun pudding

A warm pudding baked in the oven with bubbling pools of custard and chocolate, this is a decadent but perfect way to end any Easter feast. Serve with ice cream for the perfect contrast between hot and cold.

Ingredients

6 hot cross buns

200g milk chocolate or Nutella

400 ml milk

2 medium eggs

3 tbs caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat your oven to 180ºC/160ºC fan and grease a ceramic/glass baking dish/tray.

Halve your hot cross buns, like you would to toast them. Place a few chunks of chocolate in the middle, or spread with Nutella, and sandwich again.

Lay all your hot cross buns next to each other in the dish.

In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until combined.

Pour the mixture over the hot cross buns.

6. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, and then sprinkle over the chocolate chips and cook for a further 10-15 minutes..Remove and leave to cool for 10 minutes before eating!