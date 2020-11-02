Did you know you can create a crispy coating with crushed instant noodles? This recipe shows you how

Instant noodles don't disappoint. They are the go-to staple food in almost every home. Instant noodles don't disappoint. They are the go-to staple food in almost every home and one of the easiest to prepare. But did you know that there is more you can do with them? According to food blogger Gail Simmons, you can create a perfectly crispy coating with crushed instant noodles. Simmons shared her recipe for crispy potato, chilli and Parmesan rolls on From the Pantry to the Table. They are cheap to make, need just a few ingredients and can be whipped up in minutes. After cooking and mashing the potato filling, she rolls it into shape, dips it in a batter and then dips it in the crushed noodles.

“Party food or just a snack, even as a side dish, these little potato rolls are delicious. I teamed it with the Spicy Tomato Dipping Sauce, and it was just perfect. The recipe inspiration was from Maggi,” said Simmons.

Food Insider recently reported that you can crush the uncooked ramen noodles along with some herbs to make an alternative to breadcrumbs or fry them with cinnamon and sugar for an easy dessert topping.

Below is the recipe.

Ingredients

3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped

½ a small brown onion finely diced

2 tbs finely grated Parmesan

1tsp red chilli flakes

3 tbs rice or potato flour

Salt and black pepper to season

1 tbs finely chopped chives

2 packets Maggi 2-minute noodles, chicken flavour

¼ cup flour

1 cup of water

Oil for frying

Method

Dice potatoes and place them in a pot of cold water.

Bring to the boil and cook until tender. Mash well and allow to cool.

Place in a bowl with onion, Parmesan, chives, chilli flakes, and potato or rice flour. Mix well.

Take a tablespoon of the mixture, press and form into a cylindrical shape.

Repeat until all the mixture is used. Use a rolling pin and crush noodles well, then tip into a shallow bowl.

Reserve seasoning sachets. In another shallow bowl add flour and seasoning sachets.

Mix to combine.

Gradually add water until you have a smooth pancake-like batter.

Dip potato rolls into the batter then roll in crushed noodles.

Repeat until all mixture is used.

Place potato rolls on a tray and refrigerate for at least an hour. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry rolls until golden and crisp. Serve.