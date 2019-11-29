If you feel you need to boost your vegetable intake after (and during) all the excess of the festive season, soups are a great way to do that.

And with that being said, you should know how to make vegetable soups for when you need healthy vegetarian comfort food in a flash.

The great thing about homemade vegetable soup is that you can customize it to suit your taste but also to use up any and every vegetable you have in the kitchen. Here are a few recipes you can try.

Broccoli, Leek, Butter-bean and Coconut Soup

This is delicious, nourishing and just the thing for a warming lunch.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

I medium leek, sliced or 1 medium onion

Pinch of salt

100g creamed coconut block

1 head of broccoli, sliced

I tin butter beans, drained

1 litre veggie stock

Bag of baby spinach (optional)

Method

Heat the coconut oil in a large pan, add the sliced leek and a pinch of salt, put the lid on and gently cook for five minutes.

Add the creamed coconut, broccoli, butter beans and veggie stock and simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes until the broccoli is cooked.

Add a bag of baby spinach and stir until the spinach is wilted.

Blend with a hand blender and enjoy.

Serve with a swirl of coconut kefir, and a sprinkling of foraged nettle seeds.

Recipe by Be Nourished by Nature.

Beetroot, Butternut Squash and Coconut Soup

This soup is so creamy because of the coconut milk, lemon juice and spices make it so flavourful.

Ingredients

1 onion

2 tbsp chopped ginger

2 cloves of garlic

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dried herbs

750g raw beetroot, diced

250g butternut squash (half a small one), diced

1 can coconut milk

Veg stock

Juice of 1 lemon

Handful of fresh parsley or coriander

Method

Fry the onion, ginger and garlic together.

Add the ground coriander, chilli, cumin seeds, dried herbs and fry for a few minutes more.

Add the chopped veg, coconut milk and enough veg stock to make sure that the veg is covered.

Simmer for 30 minutes.

Add the lemon juice and parsley and blend until smooth and creamy.

Recipe by Chef Rish.

Thirty Minute Veggie Soup

A little bit of quick and easy nourishment to support my body.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

4 cups of chopped orange veggies (carrots, sweet potato, pumpkin etc)

3 tsp dried herbs

4 cups of water

4 tbsp coconut milk powder

2 tbsp broth powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat the coconut oil in a pot and add the veggies, stir fry for a few minutes.

Add the dried herbs. Use copious amounts of masala, cinnamon, turmeric and chilli.

Stir fry for another couple of minutes.

Add in the water, coconut milk and broth. Bring to boil then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Once slightly cooled, blend and voila.

Recipe by Allie Kalimeris.