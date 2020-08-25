Easy winter comforting dessert recipes

It's the season to be all bundled up in warm blankets and keep away from anything that is not at room temperature and to indulge in warm winter treats. Winter nights can go from mildly chilly to freezing, and the cold weather does tend to bring down our spirits as well. But there is nothing a nice and sweet delicacy can't fix. From jam pudding to pear and ginger cinnamon buns, there is a world of heart-warming desserts to explore. If you want to take your winter coziness to the next level, treat your taste buds to these warm desserts you can devour during a chilly night. Steam jam pudding Serves: 4 -6

Ingredients

45ml apricot jam

175g butter softened

175g light brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

3 large eggs

175g self-raising flour, sifted

30ml milk

30ml vanilla custard powder

45ml sugar

500ml milk

Method

Gently melt the apricot jam and pour it into the bottom of a pudding bowl that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.

Set aside to cool.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the lemon zest.

Beat in the eggs one at a time.

Fold in the sifted flour.

Fold in the milk.

Spoon the batter onto the top of the jam to smooth out the top.

Cover the pudding basin with a baking paper, making a pleat in the centre to allow the pudding to rise.

Tie the paper securely with string.

Place the pudding bowl onto a saucer in a large saucepan.

Pour in enough boiling water to come halfway up the side of the pudding bowl.

Place a lid on the saucepan and place over a low heat such that the pudding can steam gently for approximately 90 minutes, or until the centre of the pudding is firm to the touch.

In the meantime, prepare the custard by mixing the vanilla custard powder, sugar, and 45 ml (3 tbsp) of the milk.

Bring the remaining milk to the boil in a saucepan, pour the custard mix into boiling milk, and stir well until thickened to a pouring consistency. Set aside.

Remove the saucepan from the heat, lift the lid, and allow the saucepan to stand for 10 minutes.

Remove the baking paper and turn the pudding out onto a serving dish.

Serve with custard and peach halves.

Bread, butter, and jam pudding

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Apricot jam for spreading

16 slices of white bread

butter for spreading

8 eggs

625ml milk

250ml cream

250ml brown sugar

5ml cinnamon

A pinch of ground nutmeg

Method

Make 8 sandwiches by spreading the bread with butter and apricot jam.

Trim the crusts and cut into quarters.

Arrange the sandwiches in a baking dish and set aside.

Beat the eggs, milk, cream, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg together and pour the mixture over the bread.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the fridge 1 hour before baking.

Take off the plastic wrap and bake in a preheated oven at 160°C for 30 minutes or until it has risen well and is golden brown.

Serve warm with whipped cream or custard.

Pear and ginger cinnamon buns

Makes: 12

Ingredients

1 x 410g can pear halves, drained and chopped

250ml warm water

10g active dry yeast

5ml sugar

750ml cake flour

5ml salt

15ml canola oil

60g butter softened

125ml brown sugar

15ml ground cinnamon

Icing

80g butter

200g tub plain cream cheese

500ml icing sugar sifted

Method

Place the warm water into the bottom of a mixing bowl.

Add the yeast and the sugar.

Whisk well and leave to stand for 10 minutes.

Add the oil.

Add the flour and the salt.

Bring the mixture to a dough by hand or using the dough hook attachment of a food mixer.

Knead for ten minutes and form into a ball.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and leave to stand for 15 minutes.

Roll the dough out into a rectangle.

Spread the butter over the top.

Sprinkle the pear halves over the dough.

Mix the brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the pears.

Roll up along the long edge.

Slice into 12 even slices.

Place each roll on a baking sheet that has been lined with baking paper.

Bake the rolls in an oven preheated to 180°C for 12-15 minutes or until puffed and golden.

To make the icing, cream the butter until pale and creamy.

Add the cream cheese and beat until combined.

Spread the icing over the cinnamon pear rolls and serve warm.

Recipes by Rhodes Quality.