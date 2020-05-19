Eid Recipe: One bowl chocolate cake with ganache frosting

Tharwat Londt, who is the executive chef at the Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands, was one of the panelists in our first IOL Lifestyle webinar: Eat Your Heart Out This Eid.

He joined other foodies, Salwaa Francis Smith and Naqiyah Mayat, to talk about the Ramadaan fast and how different it was for them this year and also preparations for Eid.

He then shared what he will he making for dessert - his one bowl chocolate cake with ganache frosting.





Of course that had us salivating and he kindly shared the recipe with us so we can try it out.





Chef Tharwat's One Bowl Chocolate Cake with Ganache Frosting





Ingredients





For the cake:





Dry





2 cups sugar

1 ¾ cup flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp bicarb

1 tsp salt

Wet





2 eggs

1 cup of milk

¾ cup vegetable oil (not olive oil)

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup boiling water





Method





Preheat you oven to 180 degrees

Mix all the dry ingredients together first and then add the wet ingredients and mix on high speed.

Make sure to add the water last as it needs to be hot

The mixture will look very thin, but its fine it will be very moist.

Grease (spray and cook) two 23cm cake tins and pour the mixture over.

Before you bake, be sure to (gently) rap the tins on the counter few time to get rid of any excess air bubbles.

Bake for 30-35 mins, test with a toothpick, when the toothpick comes out clean remove from oven

And allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes before transferring to a wire rack.





For the Ganache frosting





350g good quality dark chocolate

350g fresh cream, (notice its grams not ml’s as the cream needs to be the same weight as the chocolate).

Pinch of salt





Heat up the cream to a simmering point not boiling, then pour the cream over the chocolate.

Mix chocolate, salt and cream together until well combined and smooth. This is now ganache.

Allow the mixture to cool completely. All the way down.

Now whisk until light and fluffy you will see the colour change to a lighter hue of brown, this will be your indication to stop whisking.

Don’t over whisk as you will split the mixture and will have to start again.