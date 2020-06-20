Father’s Day easy breakfast recipes

Is there any more classic way to say Happy Father’s Day than with breakfast in bed? This special day, give dad the gift of food, by starting with a delicious breakfast of hearty items and sweet treats. Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront Chef Norman Heath says that people should step out of their comfort zone when it comes to the food. Heaths adds that breakfast can be an easy meal to prepare. That bacon and eggs are usually the go-to options for a warm breakfast, but for Father’s Day, why not take a step out of your comfort zone and create some breakfast dishes with a difference? On the other hand, Royal Palm Hotel Head Chef Qhawe Tshabalala says that dads deserve to enjoy the best things in life for all the sweet love they give. Tshabalala says that since the nation is in lockdown, you won’t be able to take him out to restaurants so why not bring the restaurant to him?

So, give dad the morning off and wake up with the kids to make him one of these delicious breakfasts.

Carrot cake oatmeal. Picture: Supplied

Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Ingredients

1 small carrot, peeled and shredded

1 cup hot water

⅓ cup quick-cooking oats

1 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp unsweetened, desiccated coconut (optional)

2 tbsp chopped walnuts, divided

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 pinch ground cloves

1 pinch ground ginger

1 pinch sea salt

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

½tsp pure vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp heavy cream or coconut milk

Method

Add the carrot and water to a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat, then boil 3 minutes (uncovered), stirring occasionally.

Stir in the oats, raisins, coconut, 1 tablespoon walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and sea salt. Cook until the oats absorb the liquid, about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Turn off the heat and stir in the honey and vanilla.

Transfer to an individual-sized serving bowl, and top with the heavy cream and the remaining 1 tablespoon walnuts.

Recipe by Qhawe Tshabalala.

Sweet breakfast spring roll. Picture: Supplied

Sweet breakfast spring roll

Ingredients

2 cups of milk

1 cup cream

70g castor sugar

1tsp vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

6 egg yolks

1 tbsp vanilla essence

70g cornflour

1 packet spring roll pastry

Method

Bring the milk and cream to the boil. In a separate bowl, mix the sugar, cornflour, salt, egg yolks, and vanilla essence until smooth and you have a thick paste consistency.

Temper the hot milk into the egg mixture in thirds, whisking well after each addition. Return to the custard base to the pot and place the pot back onto a medium heat. Wait for the mixture to thicken and when it starts to bubble remove it from the heat and add the butter. Whisk well. Pour the milk tart custard into a clean container and surface wrap to prevent a skin from forming. Allow the mix to come to room temperature before refrigerating.

Once the mixture has cooled and been refrigerated it is then stiffened enough to be used as a filling for the spring roll.

Fill the pastry with milk tart mix and roll into a spring roll, then fry. Once out the fryer, roll it into cinnamon sugar. Serve with Koeksister ice-cream.

Cape poached eggs and creamed spinach toasted English muffins. Picture: Supplied

Cape poached eggs

Start by grilling or simply pan toasting an English muffin or bread of your choice such as rye, seeded loaf, farm white loaf. Toast until golden brown.

Ingredients

2 free-range eggs

2 tbsps. white vinegar

Method

In a medium saucepan, bring water to the boil and add the vinegar. Once the water has reached boiling point, reduce the heat to the lowest heat mark. Slowly add the eggs to the water and cook for 4 minutes for a soft yolk. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon.

Things to remember:

Create a swirl in the water by using the back of a spoon before adding the eggs as it helps to keep the egg white from separating.

For creamed spinach

200g English spinach (cleaned and roughly chopped)

¼ white onion (finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (finely chopped )

½ cup fresh cream

¼ cup grated parmesan or pecorino

100g butter

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

Saute the onions and garlic over medium heat with half the butter careful not to discolour the onions. Add the spinach and stir thoroughly through the onions. Then add the cream, parmesan cheese, and remaining butter and reduce till thick. Season with salt and pepper.

Biltong Hollandaise sauce ingredients

150g unsalted butter

2 large egg yolks (preferably free-range)

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

¼ cup biltong dust

1 lemon

Method

Get a medium-size saucepan and a heat proof mixing bowl that will sit stably over the pan. Half-fill the pan with water and bring to a simmer. Turn down the heat as low as it can go but still have the water simmering.

Place the butter in a medium pan over low heat, so it starts to melt but doesn’t burn. When the butter has melted, take it off the heat, clarify the butter by removing the impurities that float to the surface.

Place the egg yolks in your heat proof mixing bowl, which you should then place over the saucepan of the simmering water.

The saucepan must be on low heat, or the eggs will scramble.

Using a balloon whisk, start to beat your eggs, then whisk in your white wine vinegar. Keep whisking, and then start adding the melted butter by slowly pouring it in a slow but steady stream, whisking all the time, till all the butter has been incorporated.

The result should be a lovely, smooth, thick sauce. Season carefully with sea salt and black pepper.

When the Hollandaise cools and thickens add a squeeze lemon juice to loosen the sauce. Sprinkle biltong dust over the Hollandaise once poured over your eggs.

Recipe by Norman Heath.