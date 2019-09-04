There were 46 entrants on the day of the event which left the judges – Suidooster star Dean John Smith, Kfm radio presenter Saskia Falken, co-owner of Vannie Kaap Marc Jacobs, and RED’s Kitchen Lead, Chef Naseer Abdullah – with the momentous task of selecting the best koesister in town.

Having waited patiently for over an hour to find out who would walk away with the title, the crowd was jubilant as Moos was announced as the overall winner.

Known within her community as the Koesista Queen, Moos has been perfecting her recipe for over 20 years.





“You know, I wasn’t really into koesisters back then but a really good friend of mine – Mrs Kulsum Christian – gave me her recipe and I set about making it my own; eventually perfecting the recipe as I went along,” says Mrs. Moos of her winning recipe.





Moos had no idea she had been nominated on the Radisson RED Hotel’s Facebook page by her community: “When I found out that I was nominated my knees went weak; want an honour.”





When asked if she could divulge a secret or two about her winning recipe, she said: “My secret lies in the naartjie. Oven dried

and ground, I add just the right amount to my koesisters…but I can’t tell you how much though! That will always remain my secret,” she laughed.





“The best advice I can give anyone wanting to perfect their recipe is to find the balance between the sweet and the spicy.”





From Sunday, September 8, and every Sunday thereafter for a three-month period, Chef Naseer at the Radisson RED Hotel will be serving Moos’ award-winning koesisters between 10am and 12pm in the OUIBar KTCHN restaurant in the hotel.





World KOEsister Day will be celebrated on the first Sunday in September. Pic: Johann Buete