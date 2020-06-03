Have left over sourdough? Make crackers

Have you ever thought that the thorough process of making sourdough could be an entry into homemade crackers? I did not either. Chefs reveal that using leftover sourdough is not that hard when you plug in a quick google search. Popular items include pancakes, muffins and waffles. However if you would like to make something beside a bread product, crackers are a great option.

Here’s how to make Butter Parmesan Sourdough Crackers

These butter and Parmesan sourdough crackers are a delicious snack for you and your family. And they are easy to make.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1.5 cups sourdough starter discard

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

⅓ cup butter, melted and cooled

1tsp. table salt

5 - 1tsp coarse sea salt

Method

Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius.

Remove 1.5 cups of sourdough discard from your sourdough starter and add to a separate bowl.

Melt butter and then let it cool for about 10- 15 minutes before adding it to the sourdough starter. You want to make sure it hasn't re-hardened but if it's too warm, your crackers will turn out like crisps (which are delicious in soups and salads) instead of crackers.

Once the butter is added add the table salt, parmesan and mix everything thoroughly. You want to make sure the butter is combined with the starter dough. You shouldn't be able to see any hint on it on the surface or the sides.

Add parchment paper to a cookie sheet and then pour your mixture onto it. Use a spatula and spread out the cracker mixture.

Add them to the oven for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes remove them from the oven. Cut the cracker shapes with a pizza cutter or a pasta cutter. Or, you leave them whole and just break them later.

Add your sea salt by sprinkling it over the crackers.

Put them back in the oven for another 30 minutes.

Remove and let cool. Keep in an airtight container to keep them fresh.

Recipe by owner and founder of the Sugar Maple Farmhouse, Rachel Quenzer.