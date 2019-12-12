This easy, one pot Turkey Tetrazzini Soup is creamy, hearty and perfect for leftover turkey.
Ingredients
4 slices bacon chopped
½ small onion diced
½ tsp minced garlic
2 tbsp flour
5 cups chicken broth
2 cups milk divided
1 375g box whole wheat spaghetti, broken in thirds
3 cups chopped cooked turkey
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dried parsley
1 ½ cups frozen peas
Method
In a large pot, fry bacon over medium-high heat until cooked but not totally crisp. Add diced onion and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add flour and stir until absorbed by the bacon fat.
To the pot add broth, 2 cups milk, spaghetti, turkey, salt and parsley. Bring to a low boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat to medium and cook for 7-8 minutes until spaghetti is al dente.
Stir in peas and turn remove soup from heat. Serve.
This easy leftover turkey soup recipe is fast, simple, and healthy.
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
½ medium onion chopped
4 cloves garlic minced
4 sticks celery chopped
3 large carrots peeled and sliced
1kg little potatoes cut into halves
4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
2 cups water
4 dashes Italian seasoning
2 + cups cooked turkey meat
½ cup heavy or whipping cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large pot on medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until lightly browned.
Add garlic and cook until fragrant.
Add celery, carrots, potatoes, veg broth, water, and Italian seasoning. Increase the heat to high and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover the pot with the lid slightly ajar. Let the soup simmer for 10 minutes.
Add the turkey meat and allow the soup to simmer for another 10 minutes or so.
Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.