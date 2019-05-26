Chocolate biscuit cake
This chocolate biscuit cake is the perfect dessert to make and enjoy this weekend - i t's decadent, but not too sweet as the cherries and cranberries add a tart flavour to the cake mixture.

This recipe makes 10 slices, and you can play around with some of the ingredients, including swapping  the pecan nuts for a nut of your choice that will add a different crunch to the biscuit cake.

Choose the dark chocolate for this recipe carefully, try to get a good quality chocolate because it will make all the difference.

Ingredients

  • 125 g unsalted butter
  • 60 ml golden syrup
  • 200 g good dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 1 egg
  • 60 g plain sweet biscuits, roughly chopped
  • 50 g pecan nuts
  • 50 g dried cranberries
  • 50 g glacé cherries, reserving a few for decoration

Method

  1. Melt butter and syrup in a saucepan over a gentle heat until they begin to boil.
  2. Stir in chocolate.
  3. Using a balloon whisk, add egg to hot chocolate mixture, whisking well.
  4. Stir in biscuits, nuts, cranberries and most of the cherries, reserving a few for decoration.
  5. Spoon the mixture into a lined 15x8 cm loaf pan and decorate with the rest of the cherries.
  6. Leave to set in the fridge for about 4 hours.
  7. Remove from the fridge, peel off the paper and cut into slices.
  8. Serve chilled.