Chocolate biscuit cake

This chocolate biscuit cake is the perfect dessert to make and enjoy this weekend - i t's decadent, but not too sweet as the cherries and cranberries add a tart flavour to the cake mixture.



This recipe makes 10 slices, and you can play around with some of the ingredients, including swapping the pecan nuts for a nut of your choice that will add a different crunch to the biscuit cake.





Choose the dark chocolate for this recipe carefully, try to get a good quality chocolate because it will make all the difference.



