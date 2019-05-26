This chocolate biscuit cake is the perfect dessert to make and enjoy this weekend - i t's decadent, but not too sweet as the cherries and cranberries add a tart flavour to the cake mixture.
This recipe makes 10 slices, and you can play around with some of the ingredients, including swapping the pecan nuts for a nut of your choice that will add a different crunch to the biscuit cake.
Choose the dark chocolate for this recipe carefully, try to get a good quality chocolate because it will make all the difference.
Ingredients
- 125 g unsalted butter
- 60 ml golden syrup
- 200 g good dark chocolate, broken into pieces
- 1 egg
- 60 g plain sweet biscuits, roughly chopped
- 50 g pecan nuts
- 50 g dried cranberries
- 50 g glacé cherries, reserving a few for decoration
Method
- Melt butter and syrup in a saucepan over a gentle heat until they begin to boil.
- Stir in chocolate.
- Using a balloon whisk, add egg to hot chocolate mixture, whisking well.
- Stir in biscuits, nuts, cranberries and most of the cherries, reserving a few for decoration.
- Spoon the mixture into a lined 15x8 cm loaf pan and decorate with the rest of the cherries.
- Leave to set in the fridge for about 4 hours.
- Remove from the fridge, peel off the paper and cut into slices.
- Serve chilled.