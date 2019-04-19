SASKO Top Bakers Easter Buns. Picture supplied

Jenny Morris has this great Easter bun recipe with chocolate sauce to make your long weekend even a bit sweeter. These buns are perfect as a dessert as well if you're looking for a sweet end to your meal

Ingredients

For the buns

  • 110 g SASKO CAKE WHEAT FLOUR
  • 175 ml water
  • 75 g butter – cubed
  • Salt – a pinch
  • 3 eggs

For the chocolate sauce

  • 200 g dark chocolate – finely chopped
  • Cream cheese mixture
  • Zest of 1 orange – finely grated
  • Honey – to taste
  • 150 g cream cheese
  • 100 g mascarpone

To serve

  • Icing sugar for dusting
  • 50 g flaked almonds
  • Fresh strawberries or seasonal fruits

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200 C.
  2. Sift the flour.
  3. Pour the water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  4. Add the butter and a pinch of salt to the hot water.
  5. Once the butter has melted, add all the flour and stir until the flour is incorporated and starts to pull away from the sides of the saucepan as one ball.
  6. Remove the saucepan from the heat and allow to cool.
  7. Now beat the eggs in one at a time with an electric whisk until it is smooth and glossy.
  8. Drop 8 mounds of dough onto a silicone-covered baking sheet.
  9. Bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until well risen and golden.
  10. Prick buns with a skewer to let the steam escape.
  11. Turn the oven off and return the buns to dry out.

For the chocolate sauce

  1. Melt the chocolate pieces in a glass bowl over a saucepan filled with boiling water (don’t let the base of the bowl touch the water).
  2. Leave it to one side until you serve. 
  3. Cream cheese mixture
  4. Zest the orange into a bowl.
  5. Add the honey and cream cheese and mix together.
  6. Mash the mascarpone into the mixture. 

To assemble and serve

  1. Split the pastry delights in half.
  2. Dip the top halves in the chocolate sauce.
  3. Spread cream cheese mixture onto the bottom halves.
  4. Put the tops back on the bottom halves.
  5. Dust with icing sugars
  6. Sprinkle with some almonds.
  7. Add some fresh strawberries or seasonal berries to the plate and serve.