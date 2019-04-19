Jenny Morris has this great Easter bun recipe with chocolate sauce to make your long weekend even a bit sweeter. These buns are perfect as a dessert as well if you're looking for a sweet end to your meal
Ingredients
For the buns
- 110 g SASKO CAKE WHEAT FLOUR
- 175 ml water
- 75 g butter – cubed
- Salt – a pinch
- 3 eggs
For the chocolate sauce
- 200 g dark chocolate – finely chopped
- Cream cheese mixture
- Zest of 1 orange – finely grated
- Honey – to taste
- 150 g cream cheese
- 100 g mascarpone
To serve
- Icing sugar for dusting
- 50 g flaked almonds
- Fresh strawberries or seasonal fruits
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 C.
- Sift the flour.
- Pour the water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Add the butter and a pinch of salt to the hot water.
- Once the butter has melted, add all the flour and stir until the flour is incorporated and starts to pull away from the sides of the saucepan as one ball.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and allow to cool.
- Now beat the eggs in one at a time with an electric whisk until it is smooth and glossy.
- Drop 8 mounds of dough onto a silicone-covered baking sheet.
- Bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until well risen and golden.
- Prick buns with a skewer to let the steam escape.
- Turn the oven off and return the buns to dry out.
For the chocolate sauce
- Melt the chocolate pieces in a glass bowl over a saucepan filled with boiling water (don’t let the base of the bowl touch the water).
- Leave it to one side until you serve.
- Cream cheese mixture
- Zest the orange into a bowl.
- Add the honey and cream cheese and mix together.
- Mash the mascarpone into the mixture.
To assemble and serve
- Split the pastry delights in half.
- Dip the top halves in the chocolate sauce.
- Spread cream cheese mixture onto the bottom halves.
- Put the tops back on the bottom halves.
- Dust with icing sugars
- Sprinkle with some almonds.
- Add some fresh strawberries or seasonal berries to the plate and serve.