Eid is just a few days away and by now you should have some idea of what you’ll be serving on your lunch or dinner table.



Eid al fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadaan when Muslims around the world would fast from sunrise to sunset.





The end of Ramadaan is usually a celebration with friends and family and of course a spread of delicious food and drinks.





Foodie and cookbook Author Fatima Sydow and her sister Gadija Sydow Noordien have a range of mouthwatering Eid dishes in their book Cape, Curry and Koesisters.





The book is the perfect guide to help with your Eid preparation, which often includes hours, perhaps even days, of preparation.





Labarang Mince Pie





This pie is traditionally served with a selection of other treats, such as samoosas and dhaltjies, on a feast table during Eid, or as a complete meal with rice or mashed potatoes, salad and roast veggies.





Ingredients





30 ml (2 T) oil

1 large onion, ﬁnely chopped

1 kg steak mince

6 whole cloves

2 cloves garlic, ﬁnely chopped

2 allspice (pimento)

Salt to taste

15 ml (1 T) freshly ground peppercorns or ﬁne black pepper

125 ml (½ C) sago soaked in 250 ml

(1 C) water for 30 minutes

2 packets (400 g each) ready-made puff pastry or home-made pastry

4 hard-boiled eggs, grated

1 egg, beaten

Method





1. Heat the oil in a pot on medium to high heat, then add the onion and sauté until golden brown. Add the steak mince, cloves, garlic and spices. Stir and fry for 10 minutes, then add 250 ml (1 C) water and cook on medium heat. Stir when needed until the water has cooked away.





2. Add the soaked sago with the water and stir. Cook for 30 minutes on medium to low heat, stirring when needed.





3. Transfer the cooked mince mixture to a bowl and allow to cool. Remove all the whole spices. Cover with a cloth and place in the fridge to cool down completely.





4. Roll out one sheet of the puff pastry to about 3 mm thick and use it to line the bottom of a greased oven roasting pan. Spoon in the ﬁlling and top with the grated boiled eggs. Roll out the second sheet of pastry until it is large enough to cover the mince ﬁlling completely, pressing the edges down with a fork. Brush the top with egg wash and place in the fridge for 1 hour.



