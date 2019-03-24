Koesisters Picture: Fatima Sydow

'Koesisters' are a Cape Town staple and it's the best way to start your Sunday. Get your day off to a good start by making your own.



Ingredients for dough

4½ cups cake flour

1 cup lukewarm water

½ cup lukewarm milk

1 tsp baking powder

1 sachet instant yeast (10g)

2 tbs caster sugar

3 tbs butter (melted)

1 tsp salt

zest of 1 naartjie (optional)

1 tbs fine ginger

1-2 tsp mix spice (optional)

2 tbs aniseed

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp freshly ground cardamon seeds

2 eggs

Ingredients for syrup

3 cups sugar

2 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

2 naartjie peels (optional)

Oil for deep frying

Desiccated coconut for coating

Method

Mix all ingredients until a sticky dough is formed. The dough must be very soft. Knead the dough for about 10 minutes using a little oil on your hands to stop it from sticking. Rub some oil over the dough, cover it with a cloth and allow to rise for an hour, or to double in size. Roll out into little balls and fry in oil on medium to high heat until brown. Sprinkle with sugar and cover in desiccated coconut.

Sugar syrup

Boil the sugar with 2 cups of water and a few cinnamon sticks, on medium heat for 20 to 25 minutes. Add naartjie peel if desired. Allow the syrup to simmer while dipping the koesisters into it and letting them soak for a minute before removing.